Kate Merrill
What happened to Kate Merrill?

Boston news viewers had lost several familiar faces lately.
Published: Jun 10, 2024 01:21 pm

Fans of Boston CBS affiliate WBZ-TV’s morning programming were shocked after longtime anchor Kate Merrill left abruptly in early June 2024. Here’s what’s known about the reason for her departure.

Merrill had reportedly been with the station for twenty years when she left, and had been absent from the WBZ morning show for a few weeks before her exit was officially announced. Meanwhile, Merrill’s absence blindsided not just her fans, but also her Boston area broadcasting colleagues. In addition to WBZ, Merrill had appeared on Boston’s Mix 104.1 radio show for years: “We have not heard anything from WBZ-TV,” 104.1 Karson Tager reportedly stated on air of Merrill’s status at the station. “They did not reach out to us and let us know what was going on. We’re kind of in this weird situation,” Tager said.

Tager continued, saying he reached out to Merrill when she left, but she didn’t provide much information about what happened. “There wasn’t really a lot that she could say. She’s doing what she thinks is best for her and her family and her career.”

WBZ released an official statement

Dave Cullinane/X

WBZ did release a statement when Kate Merrill left the morning programming. However, “Kate has decided to move on from WBZ. Thanks for the inquiry. We value our loyal viewers,” was all it said, according to The Boston Globe. Merrill, meanwhile, has not mentioned her career change or offered any further updates on what might come next.

Merrill’s departure was just one of many changes in Boston news programming. According to the Boston Herald, Merrill’s co-host, Liam Martin also recently left to work in public relations and focus on his family. Merrill’s absence came just a week after Vanessa Welch left Boston 25, the Fox affiliate.

With all the uncertainty surrounding the departure, Merrill’s fans took to social to inquire about what caused her to vanish, and to wish Merrill well. “Miss you. Love your smile. I stopped watching [WBZ]. They definitely made a huge mistake,” one comment read.

Meanwhile, another X post added, “Ooooh what did Kate Merrill do? Or what did WBZ do to her? That statement smells like a lawsuit,” but that’s likely just online speculation.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.