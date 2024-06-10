What happened to Kate Merrill?

Fans of Boston CBS affiliate WBZ-TV’s morning programming were shocked after longtime anchor Kate Merrill left abruptly in early June 2024. Here’s what’s known about the reason for her departure.

Recommended Videos

Merrill had reportedly been with the station for twenty years when she left, and had been absent from the WBZ morning show for a few weeks before her exit was officially announced. Meanwhile, Merrill’s absence blindsided not just her fans, but also her Boston area broadcasting colleagues. In addition to WBZ, Merrill had appeared on Boston’s Mix 104.1 radio show for years: “We have not heard anything from WBZ-TV,” 104.1 Karson Tager reportedly stated on air of Merrill’s status at the station. “They did not reach out to us and let us know what was going on. We’re kind of in this weird situation,” Tager said.

Tager continued, saying he reached out to Merrill when she left, but she didn’t provide much information about what happened. “There wasn’t really a lot that she could say. She’s doing what she thinks is best for her and her family and her career.”

WBZ released an official statement

Can confirm that Kate Merrill, who recently left WBZ TV, is alive. pic.twitter.com/0Vue3E0I2n — Dave Cullinane (@davecullinane) June 4, 2024 Dave Cullinane/X

WBZ did release a statement when Kate Merrill left the morning programming. However, “Kate has decided to move on from WBZ. Thanks for the inquiry. We value our loyal viewers,” was all it said, according to The Boston Globe. Merrill, meanwhile, has not mentioned her career change or offered any further updates on what might come next.

Merrill’s departure was just one of many changes in Boston news programming. According to the Boston Herald, Merrill’s co-host, Liam Martin also recently left to work in public relations and focus on his family. Merrill’s absence came just a week after Vanessa Welch left Boston 25, the Fox affiliate.

With all the uncertainty surrounding the departure, Merrill’s fans took to social to inquire about what caused her to vanish, and to wish Merrill well. “Miss you. Love your smile. I stopped watching [WBZ]. They definitely made a huge mistake,” one comment read.

Meanwhile, another X post added, “Ooooh what did Kate Merrill do? Or what did WBZ do to her? That statement smells like a lawsuit,” but that’s likely just online speculation.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy