Is Dana Perino leaving Fox News?

The reason? Well, Sean Hannity was reportedly 'infuriated.'
Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
|
Published: Jun 8, 2024 02:29 pm

Dana Perino has been with The Five at Fox News for 13 years. For those who keep up with the show, this seemed like an arrangement that would not change anytime soon. However, some fans of The Five were recently alarmed by a piece of information circulating on the Internet.

This information, first appearing in the form of articles in May 2024, alleged Perino was leaving Fox News because she had begun a business venture that sparked tensions with fellow Fox News anchor Sean Hannity. A version of the ad, featured on Facebook, read: “It’s Official: We Say Farewell To Dana Perino.”

But, is it official?

It all comes down to disinformation

Fox News the Five Dana Perino
Screengrabs via Fox News

That is right. The article in question, from FreshDailyDrive, was disguised as an official article from Fox News, which it was not.

The fake article alleged Dana Perino had made headlines after revealing on air that she had launched a brand of CBD gummies that could “reverse dementia,” on top of many other benefits, and it had “been selling like hotcakes.” According to the article, this greatly upset Sean Hannity because Perino’s venture clashed with clauses from his contract, particularly where sponsors were concerned.

The article boldly stated, even “quoting” Hannity in the process:

“Sean Hannity was infuriated upon learning that multiple sponsors were suing Fox News Network. Sean is now calling for Dana Perino’s indictment, stating, “While I am pleased that Dana Perino found an alternative to prescription medications, her announcement directly violated our contract. Fox News should terminate her immediately, and she owes us a formal apology.”

However, none of this is true. As it turns out, it is all a scam to get people to buy these CBD gummies by using Perino’s fake endorsement. The article even featured fake comments at the end, giving the CBD gummies positive reviews.

This only goes to show how careful people must be when navigating the internet these days. There is too much misinformation going around, and sometimes, it can be less innocuous than in this case.

As for those who got a scare, worry not. Dana Perino does not seem to be leaving her current home anytime soon.

