Has Sean Hannity been fired by Fox News?

With the Dominion Lawsuit going strong and a mounting pile of evidence against the media company Fox News, rumors have begun to circulate about the companies removal of key network anchors. Long time host Sean Hannity is one of the names being circulated for removal, alongside Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro as well as CEO Suzanne Scott.

Why could Sean Hannity be fired?

Fox News has been steadily creating a news cycle for a country that doesn’t exist, or at least didn’t. Starting before the 2016 election the company began ramping up its rhetoric, creating, as senator Paul Ryan described it a, “right-wing media ecosystem [that] created an alternative reality for those who had come to rely on it for news.” This ecosystem would continue to grow with former President Trump and his allies treating the Network as a sort of megaphone for their talking points, including Trump’s obsession with the idea of a stolen election, the originator of the Dominion lawsuit,

According to emails and text messages subpoenaed by Dominion, the Fox News hosts knew their coverage was faulty. Dominion says Fox worked to “recklessly disregard the truth,” the network disagrees, publicly stating that it’s “proud” of the 2020 coverage and that the lawsuit carefully selected quotes, taking them out of context. The company released a statement reaffirming its stance and saying that Dominion is trying to obfuscate the true center of the case, “the freedom of the press and freedom of speech, which are fundamental rights afforded by the Constitution and protected by New York Times v. Sullivan.” Their claims have little backing, however, as the evidence provided by Dominion exposes the station’s propensity for ignoring the most basic tenants of journalism.

The problem with Fox News, explained

Hosts sent each other messages discussing their unease with the rhetoric the company was pushing. Sean Hannity reportedly felt disgust over Trumps antics, but the ecosystem created by the company kept it from changing the narrative over fears of losing viewers to rival right-wing news sites like Newsmax and One America News (Oan), smaller companies that were willing to saturate coverage with claims of election fraud. The messages include a visible level of fear from the hosts, with Carlson even saying that Trump had the power to destroy Fox should they go against the former president’s narrative.

Time and time again the company fell back on its bottom line as a reason for ignoring facts during reporting. Murdoch would fail to pull commentary from My Pillow CEO, Mike Lindell from the air not for any political reasons, but because the money was simply too good to pass on, “It is not about red or blue, it’s green.”

After months of doubling down Murdoch would even consider a prime time television event during which Fox’s most popular anchors, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingram would appear together to declare Joe Biden the rightful winner of the election. Murdoch believed that the spectacle would, “go a long way to stop the Trump myth that the election [was] stole[n].” But the fear of losing viewers stopped to company from rectifying the claims.

In certain cases, when Fox hosts did attempt to change narrative Fox executives viewed the change as an existential threat to the Fox brand. Attempts to fact check the former president during White House briefings lead to the firing of one news pundit. Tucker Carlson referred to the attempt at clarification with panic declaring it was, “Measurably hurting the company. The stock price is down.”

Fox’s decisions are easily traced back the company’s bottom line. Sure, it created a monster in the form of viewers that are constantly seeking conspiracy theories, but it is now hostage to the situation it created by pushing those narratives for profit. The current state of the Republican party is in turmoil, according to Paul Ryan and the senator sees Fox’s hand in the creation of the MAGA extremists. He believes that to company is “gonna have to be a part of the solution if we’re going to solve the problem in the conservative movement.”

How likely is Hannity to be fired?

The text messages and emails used as evidence in the Dominion Lawsuit show that the Fox News host did not subscribe to the story he was pushing. Hannity admitted to disbelief over Trump lawyer Sydney Powell’s insistence that the 2020 election was stolen in a “communist plot” and that Dominion had an, “algorithm that probably ran all over the country to take a certain percentage of votes from President Trump and flip them to President Biden.” He also expressed incredulity over Rudy Giuliani’s generally unhinged nature.

While the company has yet to make any real changes to its nightly line up, citizens have already begun calling for the removal of key pundits. Hannity is one of the main perpetuators of “the great lie” and petitions to have the anchor fired have already begun to circulate on the internet. Beyond public calls for Hannity and Fox to face consequences, rumor has it that Murdoch has several of his anchors on the chopping block. Hannity, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro as well as CEO Suzanne Scott are rumored to be on their way out the door. It wouldn’t be the first time the company cut ties with an anchor to save face. Less than 24 hours after Lou Dobbs was named in a separate defamation lawsuit (this from voting technology firm Smartmatic) the company severed ties with the former anchor.

In a post on his media site Truth Social, Trump expressed outrage over the rumor saying, “Why is Rupert Murdoch throwing his anchors under the table, which also happens to be killing his case and infuriating his viewers, who will again be leaving in droves- they already are.” With Fox already worried about their plummeting popularity, I wouldn’t hold my breath over the supposed lay off of someone like Hannity. The company has already made itself incredibly clear on its position, it will do whatever it has to do to keep in the green.