What happened to Lauren Bushnell from ‘The Bachelor?’

Fans of The Bachelor may need to take a trip down memory lane to remember Lauren Bushnell (now known as Lauren Lane) from season 20.

While she has distanced herself from Bachelor Nation over the years (for reasons discussed below), Lauren is still in the limelight, attending red carpets and other star-studded events with her new husband. Who is this mystery man?

Spoiler alert! This new husband of hers is not Ben Higgins, who she got engaged to at the end of season 20 of The Bachelor, but instead a very talented singer-songwriter within the country music space.

To find out everything you need to know about Lauren Bushnell (including what happened between her and Ben, who her new husband is, and more), just keep scrolling…

Who is Lauren Bushnell?

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ACM

Lauren Bushnell is 33 years old, born and raised in West Linn, Oregon, but currently living in the one and only Music City aka Nashville, Tennessee.

While she came onto The Bachelor as a flight attendant, that specific career path came to a close within the past seven years. Based on her Instagram profile (which has amassed 1.5 million followers), it appears that Lauren now works as a social media influencer, as well as a full-time mother of two — how adorable!

In her biography for The Bachelor back in 2016, Lauren spilled some secrets regarding the type of girlfriend she is, describing herself as a lover of all things romance.

“I wear my heart on my sleeve. I communicate through verbal and physical cues. When I love someone, there is never a question about how much because I will constantly show you and tell,” she dished. If you watched season 20 of The Bachelor, this is evident from the very beginning.

What happened to Lauren Bushnell on The Bachelor?

Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Lauren had her happily ever after (or so she thought) during the season finale of The Bachelor, with the oh-so-hunky Ben Higgins choosing her instead of JoJo Fletcher in the end. Everything happens for a reason though — JoJo and Jordan are seriously as cute as can be!

Moments before Ben’s big proposal, Lauren poured her heart out, saying, “I cannot believe that I’m standing here right now. That first week, sitting out there on the front steps of the mansion with you and you asked me to trust you, I did completely. That night kissing you for the first time, that was the last first kiss I ever wanted to have. Coming into this whole thing, I didn’t know that love like this existed, I thought that it was a nice idea and I thought it sounded nice when people talked about it, but I didn’t really understand what it meant, and standing here now I get it. You’re the person I want to spend my whole life with. You are my person. I love you.”

“I came into this, honestly feeling unlovable, like I couldn’t be loved or that I was never gonna find that person to love me wholly,” Ben shared, referencing his devastating breakup with Kaitlyn Bristowe during season 11 of The Bachelorette. “Lauren, I never want to say goodbye to you. I want to wake up every morning and kiss you on the face. I wanna go to bed at night knowing that in the morning I’m gonna wake up to the most beautiful woman I’ve ever laid eyes on. My desire from here on out, is to live for you, commit to you, love you, hold you, kiss you a lot. Lauren, I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Ben concluded with a smile, “Lauren, will you marry me?”

After accepting his proposal, things seemed to be smooth sailing between Lauren and Ben, moving to Denver, Colorado together and starring in their own spin-off series, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? The series highlighted Lauren and Ben’s day-to-day life, which included a great deal of wedding planning, with special appearances from some of the most iconic members of Bachelor Nation.

Unfortunately, this wedding planning never saw the light…

The duo called off their engagement in May of 2017 (after just one year of dating), ultimately devastating fans of The Bachelor franchise across the globe, as well as becoming the most Googled celebrity breakup of the year, according to Us Weekly — yikes!

Where is Lauren Bushnell now?

Photo by Denise Truscello/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

While it was not Ben Higgins, Lauren found her forever person just one year after splitting from her former fiancé: the one and only country singer Chris Lane.

Despite meeting three years earlier at an iHeartRadio award show in Austin, Texas, Lauren started dating the country crooner towards the end of 2018. Things moved extremely quickly between the two lovebirds, getting engaged in June of 2019 and then getting married in October of 2019.

In an exclusive interview with People, Lauren deemed the proposal to be “the happiest moment of [her] life,” complete with a country song dedicated to her.

“Chris is the most thoughtful person. He clearly put so much time and thought into not only the song, but also making sure everyone I love most was surrounding us in that moment. Holding each other, hearing the song for the first time, and then seeing him get down on one knee is a moment I’ll never forget,” The Bachelor alum gushed, referencing Lane’s proposal that utilized his smash hit, “Big, Big Plans.”

Since getting married, the duo have had two sons together. Dutton Walker was born on June 8, 2021, and Baker Weston was born on Oct. 16, 2022 — they are seriously as cute as can be!

Based on Lauren’s Instagram profile, it looks like she could not be more in love with her new husband, ultimately warming the hearts of The Bachelor fans across the world.