What happened to Madison from ‘Million Dollar Listing’?

Madison Hildebrand was one of the most prominent realtors to star on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. He first joined the Bravo series during its first season but would ultimately leave at the end of season 10 after finally clearing the air with his former bestie, Heather Altman.

Like any reality show worth its salt, Million Dollar Listing knows how to bring the drama and Hildebrand’s time on the show was no exception. His friendship with Heather and his rivalry with her eventual husband Josh Altman was a huge point of contention for the trio but also great entertainment for fans of the show. While it wasn’t a surprise given he’d tried to leave in the past, fans were sad to see Hildebrand go when he announced he would not be returning for another season in 2018.

What’s Madison Hildebrand doing after leaving Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Hildebrand may no longer grace our television screens, but he still regularly posts updates on his Instagram account. Since leaving the show, Hildebrand has continued to conduct his real estate business in Malibu, California and frequently posts home listings online. Lately, he’s been traveling and enjoying his life sans reality show cameras. Ever an animal lover, Hildebrand also posts pictures of his pets like his cat Luna and Pablo, a doberman adopted through Boomers Buddies Rescue.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing since leaving the show. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Hildebrand suffered a serious hand injury when he nearly tripped over his dog Prince while holding a knife in his kitchen. To avoid hurting his dog, Hildebrand fell but injured his hand in the process. Dozens of doctor’s visits and tests later, Hildebrand discovered the bone in his hand had died. He then had to undergo an intense surgery to replace the bone in his hand with a piece of his hip bone. Shortly afterward his two Dobermans, Maya and Prince, sadly passed away.

Hildebrand has recovered well after his surgery and is thriving despite the sudden loss of Maya and Prince. Recently, he’s traveled to Turkey and the Dominican Republic as well as grown his animal family by adopting a new kitten — half Savannah and half Domestic Shorthair —and a bunny. After leaving Million Dollar Listing, Hildebrand has stayed relatively private but the glimpses we do see show he’s living his best life. For those who miss his reality show days, he occasionally posts throwbacks like this iconic “Stop H8” campaign photo he took in his Bravo days. And who knows? Maybe Hildebrand will return to star in his own Malibu show in the future. We could picture him on screen with his many pets as he looks for love à la his appearance on Millionaire Matchmaker.

