The best Bravo reality TV shows, ranked

The reality television Gods at Bravo have gifted us with too many iconic moments to count, from headline-grabbing love triangles to table throws and prison sentences. So feverish is the audience response to Bravo that the network has consistently delivered new and diverse titles, stretching beyond just their Real Housewives roots to take a closer look into the lives and dynamics of people all around the world.

Recommended Videos

From the high-society in-fighting of Southern Charm to SUR kitchens of Vanderpump Rules, we’re sorting through the top ten best shows on Bravo, ranked from worst to best.

Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine gets points for its novel concept, following the lives of a group of women from Atlanta who are connected to the medical field, either by marriage or as practitioners themselves. This lends itself to a slice of life that isn’t always seen, and the show made bonafide stars out of Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, and the always hilarious Phaedra Parks.

Southern Charm

Documenting the interpersonal dynamics of a group of socialites in Charleston, Southern Charm offers a welcome dose of high-society escapism without sacrificing the sumptuous drama. Castmates like Craig Conover and Austen Kroll are mainstays who’ve appeared in other Bravo spin-offs, and Southern Charm’s ten-season run suggests there’s still plenty more in the tank over in South Carolina.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

We’d be remiss not to include Bravo’s official mascot, Andy Cohen, on this list. Since 2009, the TV personality has been hosting the chat show Watch What Happens Live, with a guest list that ranges from staple Bravolebrities to A-listers (and Bravoholics) like Jennifer Lawrence. WWHL is known for its fun games like Plead The Fifth, and it sometimes becomes the source of drama on other shows when a castmate puts their foot in it while chatting with Cohen.

Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake

Bravo knew that, despite the removal of the entire Real Housewives of New York City cast, we couldn’t be without its most hilarious castmates, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan. On Welcome to Crappie Lake, the reality TV version of Lucy and Ethel takes to the titular small town of Benton, Illinois for a week-long trip of hijinks, transformations, and genuine wholesomeness.

Summer House

Renowned as the Bravo show beloved by younger audiences, Summer House is the network’s answer to Big Brother, a show following 20-something castmates as they live together in a house in the Hamptons. Across its eight-season run, fans have enjoyed a host of dramatic moments courtesy of Kyle, Lindsay, and the gang, from bombshell divorces to friendship breakups and never booze to quench the thirst of an entire nation.

Below Deck

Below Deck offers perhaps the purest form of Bravo escapism, taking viewers onboard glitzy superyachts as they travel to a range of idyllic destinations. Naturally, we’ve become familiar with every rung of the superyacht hierarchy, from Captains like Sandy and Lee to chefs, chief stewards, and deckhands. Most of the drama arises from within these dynamics, but we’ve seen a fair share of messy guests, to be sure.

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip

Rightfully considered The Avengers of the Bravoverse, Ultimate Girls Trip brings together castmates from different Real Housewives cities for a week-long trip. Season one of the spinoff series was populated by OG housewives, while season two featured castmates fired from their original show. Needless to say, but when you put a bunch of seasoned reality TV professionals in one setting and fireworks naturally ensue.

The Valley

A surprise hit, Bravo’s newest show, The Valley, delivered a captivating debut season this year despite fans’ initial hesitation. A spinoff of Vanderpump Rules, The Valley features former castmates of that show as well as new faces, each of whom are in the throes of marriage, divorce, and parenthood. We’re only one season in, but this cast has serious promise.

Vanderpump Rules

In 2013, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump offered us a peak behind the curtain of her Los Angeles restaurant, SUR. What we found with Vanderpump Rules was an assortment of young, attractive, and perpetually drama-prone waiters who would either sleep with each other or fight with each other. Years later, Vanderpump Rules would deliver one of Bravo’s buzziest moments when news of castmate Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss broke. This Emmy-nominated series is a true Bravo staple.

The Real Housewives

While there’s so much to be enjoyed about the above shows, the number one spot couldn’t go to anything else but The Real Housewives. Not only was it the franchise that started it all — with Real Housewives of Orange County premiering almost two decades ago — but it’s also Bravo’s crown jewel, spanning 11 city-specific franchises and launching the careers of countless household names. Other shows might come close, but The Real Housewives is Bravo’s blueprint and rightful sacred text.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy