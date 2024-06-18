Queen Maeve in The Boys
Image via Amazon Prime Video
Category:
TV

What happened to Maeve in ‘The Boys?’

The supe and "feminist icon" is noticeably absent from the fourth season. Where is she?
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 03:43 am

Season 4 of The Boys — the show’s penultimate season — is in full swing, and one prominent character from the first three seasons is noticeably missing. Queen Maeve — the warrior, “feminist icon”, and founding member of The Seven, played by Irish actress Dominique McElligott — hasn’t been seen since the final episode of season 3.

Recommended Videos

In the third season, Maeve colluded with Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher to bring down Homelander, the rogue leader of The Seven. Their attempts came to a head with an epic confrontation involving Homelander, Queen Maeve, a V24-empowered Butcher, Soldier Boy, Starlight, and the show’s eponymous group.

Maeve’s participation in the battle resulted in her losing her right eye after the sadistic Homelander gouged it out with his thumb. But what was her ultimate fate and why is she missing from season 4?

What happened to Queen Maeve?

In that hectic final battle, Homelander’s son, Ryan, arrived and attempted to defend his father, which resulted in Soldier Boy attacking Ryan. In response, super-Butcher, Starlight, and The Boys tried restraining Soldier Boy, prompting him to power up a potent energy blast.

Maeve was still fighting Homelander at that point but recognized Soldier Boy’s blast would make him explode and kill several others, so she tackled him and flew him out of a high window, where he detonated in mid-air.

She put herself at risk to save everyone else, and the world believed her dead. Tributary monuments began emerging in her honor. However, what happened was that she survived — albeit losing her powers in the process — and escaped with The Boys’ help to live a peaceful life in hiding with her girlfriend, Elena.

Moreover, when Vought analyst Anika obtained surveillance footage proving Maeve had survived the incident, Vought’s Senior Vice President of Hero Management, Ashley Barrett, secretly deleted the footage to protect Maeve — a rare showing of humility from the usually ruthless, deceptive, and self-serving businesswoman.

So, Queen Maeve is still out there. She’s powerless and one-eyed but happy. Who knows how long that will remain the case?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Full ‘House Of The Dragon’ season 2 release schedule, confirmed
rhaenyra targaryen black queen house of the dragon
rhaenyra targaryen black queen house of the dragon
rhaenyra targaryen black queen house of the dragon
Category: TV
TV
Full ‘House Of The Dragon’ season 2 release schedule, confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 18, 2024
Read Article ‘I was in therapy’: ‘Perfect Match’ star Justin Assada reflects on THAT breakup with Elys Hutchinson
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
‘I was in therapy’: ‘Perfect Match’ star Justin Assada reflects on THAT breakup with Elys Hutchinson
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Who are the Nightsisters of Dathomir? The ‘Ahsoka’ and ‘Acolyte’ lore, explained
Ahsoka
Ahsoka
Ahsoka
Category: TV
TV
Who are the Nightsisters of Dathomir? The ‘Ahsoka’ and ‘Acolyte’ lore, explained
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Here’s how you can look and dress like your favorite ‘Abbott Elementary’ character
The cast of ABC's 'Abbott Elementary'.
The cast of ABC's 'Abbott Elementary'.
The cast of ABC's 'Abbott Elementary'.
Category: TV
TV
Here’s how you can look and dress like your favorite ‘Abbott Elementary’ character
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 17, 2024
Read Article The most shocking ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 character arc didn’t even belong to who we thought it would
Benedict, Anthony, Eloise, and Violet in season 3 of 'Bridgerton'
Benedict, Anthony, Eloise, and Violet in season 3 of 'Bridgerton'
Benedict, Anthony, Eloise, and Violet in season 3 of 'Bridgerton'
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
The most shocking ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 character arc didn’t even belong to who we thought it would
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Full ‘House Of The Dragon’ season 2 release schedule, confirmed
rhaenyra targaryen black queen house of the dragon
Category: TV
TV
Full ‘House Of The Dragon’ season 2 release schedule, confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 18, 2024
Read Article ‘I was in therapy’: ‘Perfect Match’ star Justin Assada reflects on THAT breakup with Elys Hutchinson
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
‘I was in therapy’: ‘Perfect Match’ star Justin Assada reflects on THAT breakup with Elys Hutchinson
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Who are the Nightsisters of Dathomir? The ‘Ahsoka’ and ‘Acolyte’ lore, explained
Ahsoka
Category: TV
TV
Who are the Nightsisters of Dathomir? The ‘Ahsoka’ and ‘Acolyte’ lore, explained
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Here’s how you can look and dress like your favorite ‘Abbott Elementary’ character
The cast of ABC's 'Abbott Elementary'.
Category: TV
TV
Here’s how you can look and dress like your favorite ‘Abbott Elementary’ character
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 17, 2024
Read Article The most shocking ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 character arc didn’t even belong to who we thought it would
Benedict, Anthony, Eloise, and Violet in season 3 of 'Bridgerton'
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
The most shocking ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 character arc didn’t even belong to who we thought it would
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 17, 2024
Author
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, television, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management and once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase.