Who is Anika in ‘The Boys’?

The genius of The Boys amounts not only to the satirical worldview of the show, but the strength of its characters. And this doesn’t just pertain to Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) diabolical nature.

Some of the most entertaining characters are the ones that we don’t see too often. Ashley (Colby Minifie) started as just an assistant, but her comedic timing allowed her to find her way as Vought’s CEO. Conversely, the director of “Dawn of the Seven,” Adam Bourke (PJ Byrne), has appearances in The Boys as well as Gen V, and keeps coming back for his meta-commentary on show business.

And then there is Anika. Some may not be quick to remember her for her short screen time, but that doesn’t mean she is any less significant. Portrayed by Ana Sani, Anika is an analyst in the Crime Analytics department. She typically appears once a season to offer The Seven assistance in their endeavors. She first appears in season 1 when Translucent (Alex Hassell) goes missing. Her most notable appearance is in her interactions with Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), who is intent on tracking down Butcher. The intimidating presence of the silent supe, along with studying her work over her shoulder, adds some comedic relief to the episode.

But more than anything, Anika’s role is the personification of everything that is wrong with Vought. Even the people who work for the company in the most noble of positions have something to fear. Anika is clearly afraid of Homelander (Antony Starr) when he comes looking for Translucent and doesn’t particularly enjoy her interactions with Black Noir either. She knows what these supes are capable of, more so than probably most, with her job in the analytics department.

