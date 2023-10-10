If we had the power to do anything about it, 'Gen V' would already be renewed.

Although we’re only four episodes into the first season of The Boys spin-off Gen V, fans of the new Prime Video series are already hopeful we’ll get to see a lot more of the show in the future. Now, thanks to an interview given by its producer, we know it’s likely their wish will come true.

Given the popularity of The Boys, it was always likely the Gen V would have plenty of in-built fans, and positive critical reviews are only adding to the hype. Spin-offs in this day and age can be seen as money grabs, but the writers and producers have so far managed to avoid those accusations.

There’s a compelling mystery at the heart of the season to keep viewers gripped, with a shadowy project known as “The Woods” on the tip of the tongue of many characters. The caustic and satirical humor that made The Boys such a success is also pretty prevalent in the new show, too, which is always a good thing.

So, is The Boys spin-off Gen V renewed for season 2? Read on to find out what was said that’s made many fans sure it’ll happen.

Is The Boys spin-off Gen V renewed for season 2?

Image via Prime Video

Showrunner Michele Fazekas (who also worked on Captain Marvel, Law & Order: SVU, and plenty of other hits) recently spoke to The Wrap, in which she talked candidly about whether or not a second season was in the works. Also interviewed was executive producer Eric Kripke, who gave similarly hopeful answers about a possible new season of the show. Speaking about Gen V’s prospects, Fazekas said:

“We do not have an official season to order yet. We’ve gotten the writers together to talk about what’s possible. So we’re hopeful.”

Kripke displayed that bluntness the show’s more out there characters have when asked what was needed to confirm a second season, saying:

“We need to see how the show performs, and we need to see if people are watching it, and if Amazon’s happy.”

However, the pair did confirm one thing: there is a second season writers room budgeted for the show, which means Prime Video is at least thinking positively about potential new episodes, as Kripke revealed.

“I mean, look, the fact that Amazon has paid for Michele to have a second season room is a good sign. So, you know, fingers crossed.”

Additionally, creatively speaking, Gen V was supposed to go for much longer than a season, according to Fazekas:

“You’re thinking about that all along. Where does this character go this season? Where does [the show] go next? So it’s sort of infused in all of the story you’re bringing.”

There is plenty of room for the show to develop further, given that the writers aren’t just focusing on the Supes’ shenanigans, but also how being young and powerful affects their mental health. Then there’s the school setting, which means creators can look at things like teen eating disorders and bullying.

Is Gen V performing well enough to get a second season?

Image via Prime Video

While we can’t be sure of viewing figures, The Wrap also spoke to Vernon Sanders, the co-head of television at Amazon Studios. He has publicly given his vote of confidence to the team behind Gen V, and confirmed that they’ve been seeing “incredible results” when it comes to how the show is being received:

“We wanted to take a moment and make sure the show had the reception that we were looking for. And in the first five days, we’ve been seeing incredible results within the U.S, internationally. It’s 2023, and it’s in our top three most acquisitive shows. A ton of people signed up for the service just to watch, and I think that’s a testament to The Boys and also word of mouth. The show has just sort of taken off online, so we’re thrilled with what we’re seeing so far.”

So, all in all, things are looking up for the potential return of our young Supes, which given how hilarious and gripping the new series is, can only be a good thing.