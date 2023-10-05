What is ‘V’ the Vought International social media platform?

A highly anticipated spin-off recently arrived on Prime Video, expanding the world of The Boys with the first season of Gen V.

The show serves as the third entry in The Boys franchise and introduces a swathe of new superpowered characters for viewers to enjoy. It’s also just as blood-soaked as its big sister program, so maybe save dinner for after the credits roll. The gory, violent twist on those classic superhero tropes is already making waves among viewers, thanks in part to some brilliant marketing on Prime’s part.

One piece of that marketing recently caught the attention of web users, after reports of a mysterious new social media platform reared their heads. No, you won’t be able to trade out X for V, but you can’t deny the clever approach to advertising.

What is Gen V‘s social media platform, V?

We're proud to announce the launch of V – the official social media site from Vought and Opera GX pic.twitter.com/XVIzIPhVYA — Opera GX (@operagxofficial) October 4, 2023

In conjunction with Gen V‘s big launch, a few Twitter users tracked the arrival of what appears to be yet another social media platform. Added to the ever-growing list of platforms like Mastodon, Bluesky, Threads, and so many more, it first seemed like yet another new attempt to pivot away from the big three (Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter), but soon revealed itself to be something else. It’s not going to provide any politicians like Donald Trump with a platform, nor are you likely to catch any celebrity goss on its front page, but you will find plenty of entertainment.

V looks like a social media platform, but in reality, it’s just a brilliant marketing technique. The platform, like Spidey’s social media feed in Sony’s Spider-Man game, is purely an in-world creation. It’s not available to the public, but it’s carefully crafted to look like a genuine social media staple. Fake, but real-seeming, randos populate the screenshots shared by Dexerto with their various, fictionalized opinions, alongside characters from the show.

The site is based on the show Gen-V and features characters from both The Boys as well as parodies of real Twitter users pic.twitter.com/AN4oyfAn3s — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 4, 2023

This leaves fans to giggle at the opinions of their favorite superpowered trainees while also dodging the same sorts of feedback that populates our own, real-life social media accounts. Fresh updates will likely hit the “platform” throughout the season, sharing reactions to new developments in a wholly unique way to maintain viewer interest. It’s a bit dystopian, in its own, unique, The Boys-themed way, but its undeniably attention-grabbing. And that’s the whole point.