When do new episodes of ‘The Boys’ spin-off ‘Gen V’ come out?

Want to know exactly when the new episodes drop? We've got the info.

Gen V arrived with high expectations to live up to. This spin-off from the mega-hit The Boys needed to match its sister show’s propensity for extreme violence, imaginative and disgusting set pieces, as well as strong character work.

Miraculously, it appears to have succeeded. The first three episodes of the show landed on Sept. 29 and dazzled critics and fans alike. It’s currently sitting pretty at 95 percent on the Tomatometer, and The Boys fan communities are raving over this new corner of the universe.

But three episodes are merely a teaser of the eight-episode first season, so when do the rest drop?

Image via Prime Video

Gen V officially releases each Friday until the first week of November. This means episode four will arrive on Oct. 6, five on Oct. 13, six on Oct. 20, seven on Oct. 27. and the season finale on Nov. 3.

But this isn’t exactly the full story. Prime Video releases its new episodes at midnight GMT to all customers around the world. This means that, as domestic viewers are behind GMT, the new episodes will actually drop on Thursday evening.

Last week’s premiere hit the service at 8 pm EDT / 7 pm CDT / 5 pm PDT on Thursday, Sept. 28, so while we don’t have explicit confirmation future episodes will also arrive at that time, we think it’s very likely they will.

So set your calendars for chaos, as judging by what we’ve already seen Gen V isn’t holding back. We’ll see you there the moment the new episodes drop.