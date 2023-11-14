What happened to Maggie Ausburn from ‘Big Brother 6’ and where is she now?

Many contestants have taken up temporary residence at the Big Brother house, but not all of them leave a mark. 2005’s sixth edition winner, however, is one of the few we cannot forget about.

During her time on the show, Ausburn became known for her strategic gameplay and persuasion skills, which aided her in leading The Friendship Alliance. As all avid fans of Big Brother surely know, alliances can either hinder players or take them further in the game, so there’s no doubt that leading one is no easy task. But this contestant rose to the challenge, and that paid off in the season 6 finale when she got to take home the big prize.

Following her time in the Big Brother house, Ausburn left the spotlight and has lived a private life. Naturally, this has led folks to wonder what became of her.

What happened to Maggie Ausburn after Big Brother?

Ausburn was only the third woman to have won the reality competition show, and after accomplishing that feat, she pretty much disappeared save for a brief appearance in the Big Brother 7 finale audience.

As time passed, it became increasingly difficult to know what happened to the former houseguest, as she doesn’t have a social media presence. Interviews with her, which are some of the few ways we can keep track of former reality stars, are also nowhere to be found.

All that said, there are some tidbits of information about Ausburn to be found online. Although scarce, there are some reports that the contestant got married and had three kids – including a pair of twins – and is currently living in Las Vegas. Given this, it’s safe to assume that the prize money was useful. Raising a family can be many things, but cheap isn’t one of them.

Other than that, we have little else on Ausburn or her life post-show, sadly. Perhaps her family is part of the reason why Ausburn opted for living a quiet life. Or maybe it’s due to the hate that her alliance received. Whatever her reason is, we can only respect her decision to avoid publicity.

While some Big Brother participants later come back to the spotlight on shows like Survivor or The Champion, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see Ausburn on another reality series. We never know what the future holds, naturally, but it’s more than obvious that she would rather keep to herself.