Who was in ‘The Hitmen’ alliance on ‘Big Brother,’ what season were they in, and how far did they go?

While immensely entertaining for those of us watching from the comfort of our couches, Big Brother can be a ruthless show. When you’re putting up with strangers daily and competing for a prize, you need allies to make it through another week in the game. And sure, sometimes alliances do more harm than good, especially if a player aligns themself with someone the public isn’t fond of. Other times, however, alliances can be essential to making it to the final, and one of the best examples of that is “The Hitmen.”

This partnership went down as one of the most successful in the show’s history, so it’s not surprising that it gets mentioned from time to time. Just recently, The Hitmen were talked about during an episode of Big Brother 25, but unfortunately, those new to the show have likely never heard about them. If viewers want an example of good gameplay, though, they definitely should get familiar with this alliance.

Who was part of The Hitmen and what season of Big Brother were they in?

Photos via CBS

This partnership involved only two players, Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore, who joined forces in season 16 after all their other alliances fell through. They weren’t very popular contestants at the time, due to having gotten rid of a few fan-favorite houseguests, but even so, the alliance proved to be the right move for the two.

Not only did the duo manage to land to final two spots in the competition, but they were also able to carry fellow contestant Victoria Rafaeli to third place. In that season, Calafiore ended up the runner-up as Levasseur took home the big prize.

As you can see, alliances sometimes pay off, so if you ever decide to try your luck on Big Brother, take some notes from The Hitmen. They sure knew what they were doing.