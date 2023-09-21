What happened to Maya Bishop on ‘Station 19?’

The fate of Maya Bishop, an integral part of ABC’s hit drama Station 19, hung in the balance proceeding the fall finale of the series in November of 2022, and with the winter debut in February of 2023 came the answer to the question we’d all been asking, does she live or die?

The talented Danielle Sarve brings Bishop to life, and fans were anxious to learn her fate, especially after the fall finale was a crossover episode between Grey’s Anatomy and the firefighter-dominated series. Bishop’s character represents many things for audiences and fans; she’s strong despite the hurt she’s experienced, she’s authentic regardless of how easy it is to put on a strong face and be someone different to get by, and she’s a pillar of strength for her fellow firefighters, and for the love of her life.

With a character so adored, why would her life hang in the balance? Well, this is the Shondaverse we’re talking about; she likes to play with our emotions!

In the fall finale — a crossover between Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 — firefighters were called to Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) home after lightning struck and it caught fire. While other individuals went to detain the situation, Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) found Bishop on the ground of the firehouse after passing out on the treadmill and hitting her head. Gibson would ultimately take Bishop to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and the rest of the crew wasn’t alerted about the incident until the very end of the show.

Does Maya Bishop die in Station 19?

In the Feb. 23 premiere episode titled “We Build Then We Break,” Bishop, who survived the scary event, was provided a reason for the incident: rhabdomyolysis.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, rhabdomyolysis is described as “a life-threatening condition caused by muscle breakdown and muscle death.” The site reveals that an individual can develop rhabdomyolysis through high-intensity training, the consumption of drugs and alcohol, severe muscle injury, dehydration, and constantly being in scorching hot temperatures.

Following Bishop’s diagnosis, which appears to be caused by her intense workouts, the firefighter doesn’t seem to take the potentially deadly condition seriously because she tries to get her wife, Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato), to help her get discharged instead of remaining in the hospital. It’s hard to change a lifestyle you’ve grown so accustomed to, and Bishop isn’t just working out for her physical health; fans have already learned and will continue to see that she does it for (and despite) her mental health, too.

When DeLuca opposes and signs the documents to keep Bishop in Grey Sloan Memorial for 72 hours for observation, Bishop threatens to end their relationship. DeLuca replied that she would rather be alone and have Bishop alive than risk losing her forever; the tears immediately fell. The love they have for one another is the kind you hope to find in your own life; how could it possibly fall apart?

What happened to Maya Bishop after her accident?

The episode in which her fate is revealed ends with another cliffhanger on the current status of Bishop and DeLuca’s relationship, as Bishop remains in the hospital and is supported by Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz).

Throughout the season, we see both Bishop and DeLuca healing and growing in their own ways, as individuals and as a couple, but it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. Coming back to your health and putting your well-being first takes work; it can be one of the most bittersweet things you’ll ever do. You have to almost break totally before healing completely, and while Bishop’s journey was more in focus, DeLuca needed to do some healing too; as fans of Grey’s Anatomy know, her life hasn’t been all bright and wonderful over the last few years, either.

In every partnership, there are trials and tribulations and moments when one partner can give more than the other, and DeLuca and Bishop have come to learn when to ask one another for help, when to jump in without being asked, and how to honor where they are in their lives together. Their bond is a truly beautiful thing.

With the conclusion of Station 19’s 17th season, we did see something beautiful, though eagle-eyed fans noticed that DeLuca was putting her right back on in an otherwise ordinary scene between the pair. That’s right, our favorite couple is officially loved up and back on, and we can’t wait to see what their future holds.

For anyone who has ever been a fan of Station 19, may we remember that the healing journey looks different for everyone, and it’s a worthwhile ride.