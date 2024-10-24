What happened to Pascal on ‘The Golden Bachelorette?’

Golden Bachelorette fans have had one truth made crystal clear to them over the last couple of days: there is no such thing as being too old to post thirst traps.

Since the inaugural season of the Golden Bachelor spin-off began, fans everywhere have been endlessly wowed by the level of authenticity the cast offers. And there is no one more unafraid to be themselves than Pascal Ibigui. But he has acted uncharacteristically recently. So what happened to Pascal?

Introducing Pascal, uncensored

All the excitement accumulating over the past six episodes of Golden Bachelorette spilled over into reality, when spicy daddy Pascal Ibigui hit Instagram wearing nothing but his underwear. The post’s caption indicated that he wanted to poll underwear options, riling up fans in a frenzy.

But the truth is that that was just the encore! In a recent episode, viewers got a face full of Pascal while he ironed his clothes in the room. Pascal, always the perfectionist, was getting ready to iron a shirt, and the only work-appropriate wear for such an occasion was a pair of clear white briefs.

Who is Pascal Ibigui anyway?

Ibigui is a Chicago resident who has managed to go above and beyond his humble French roots to make a name for himself in Illinois as a salon owner. Ibigui became an American years ago, but luckily for reality TV fans everywhere, he kept the sexy French accent.

Interestingly, he was initially not the favorite of the viewers due to his bluntness and seemingly stuck-up attitude. A significant proof of this is the time Pascal boldly claimed to millions of viewers that he did not know how to cook or clean, even going as far as to convince a fellow bachelor, Gregg, to do his laundry. However, his laid-back charm has managed to win the love of many viewers, as well as the admiration of the Bachelorette, Joan Vassos.

Spoiler alert: things might be heading sideways

(GOLDEN BACHELORETTE SPOILER): Joan on a hometown date in Glencoe, Illinois today with Pascal Ibgui, 69 yrs old. He owns the Pascal Pour Elle hair salon in Glencoe. Ironically enough, they’re actually eating at Hometown Coffee and Juice in Glencoe in the pic. pic.twitter.com/gduo64496J — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 16, 2024

Sadly, Pascal is less likely to win the Golden Bachelorette’s heart the way he has won the hearts of so many viewers. As far as we know, Pascal is one of the final three who gets to go to Tahiti after making it to hometown dates along with Guy, Chock, and Jordan. But word on the Reality Steve grapevine says that Ibigui drops out of the running after realizing he is not in love with Joan!

This is quite shocking, especially since there seemed to be some hope for Joan and Pascal at the end of hometowns, where she spent more than a few heartwarming moments with Pascal’s family, including his son.

Meanwhile, like many viewers at home, Joan was beginning to be disillusioned about ending up with him. Nonetheless, whether he is picked is of little consequence, as many Bachelor Nation fans are gearing up to see him again in season 2 of Golden Bachelor.

