What happened to Richard Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars?’

Affectionately known as “The Old Man” on the hit History Channel series Pawn Stars, Richard Benjamin Harrison left an indelible mark on reality television and the pawnshop industry.

Recommended Videos

Harrison’s gruff demeanor, sharp wit, and extensive knowledge of historical artifacts made him a fan favorite on Pawn Stars, a show that chronicled the daily operations of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. Plus, Harrison’s journey from a Navy veteran to a successful businessman and television personality captivated audiences worldwide, making his presence integral to the show’s success.

On June 25, 2018, Pawn Stars fans were saddened to learn of The Old Man’s passing. Harrison’s son and co-star, Rick Harrison (Richard Kevin Harrison), shared the news with the public, expressing deep sorrow for losing his father and mentor. The announcement became even more tragic due to the circumstances of Harrison’s death.

What was Richard Harrison’s cause of death?

Richard Harrison’s cause of death was revealed to be Parkinson’s disease, a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. He had been battling the condition for some time before his death at the age of 77.

Parkinson’s disease is known for its debilitating effects on motor functions, often causing tremors, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. The Harrison family chose to keep Richard’s struggle with Parkinson’s private during his lifetime, allowing him to maintain the strong, resilient image that fans had come to know and love. This decision reflects the Old Man’s character – tough, private, and determined to face challenges head-on without seeking sympathy or special treatment.

It’s heartbreaking to learn that Harrison faced such a terrible disease, but it shows his valiant will that gave him the strength to remain an active part of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop and Pawn Stars until the bitter end. That means he endured the terrible symptoms of Parkinson’s disease while working hard to build an outstanding legacy.

Following Harrison’s death, Pawn Stars paid tribute to his memory with special episodes and heartfelt remembrances from his family and co-stars. Rick, along with his son Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison (Corey Harrison) and family friend Austin “Chumlee” Russell (Austin Lee Russell), continued to honor The Old Man’s legacy by maintaining the high standards he set for the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop and History Channel’s beloved show.

The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, which Harrison co-founded, remains operational and a testament to his vision and hard work. Meanwhile, Pawn Stars continues to make history as one of the longest-running reality shows in history, spawning multiple spin-offs.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy