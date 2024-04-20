Why did ‘Pawn Stars’ spin-off ‘Counting Cars’ end?

Pawn Stars remains one of the most successful History shows, airing new episodes since it debuted in 2009. However, the reality show’s third spinoff, Counting Cars, ended in 2012 after 10 seasons.

Recommended Videos

Pawn Stars documents the activities of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada. The store receives clients trying to figure out if unusual objects and family heirlooms are worth some money or not. The pawn shop workers, in their turn, try to haul the most precious objects they can find so they can strike profitable deals with collectors worldwide. The series’ success led to many spinoffs, including Counting Cars which focused on antique and luxurious vehicles.

Counting Cars premiered on Aug. 13, 2012, and introduced Pawn Stars fans to the crew of Count’s Kustoms, a repair shop specialized in restoration and customization. Led by Danny “The Count” Koker, the team of Count’s Kustoms made money by modifying classic automobiles and motorcycles for wealthy clients. Each vehicle that drove through the Count’s Kustoms garage became unique, with pieces and paint jobs tailored to each client’s needs. With 184 episodes distributed through 10 seasons, Counting Cars is an unquestionable reality show hit. Nevertheless, the show came to an abrupt end in 2021.

Why did History cancel Counting Cars?

Image via History

While History never made an official statement about Counting Cars‘ cancellation, a look behind the scenes reveals the turmoil that probably influenced the decision. While the show had a fateful following, due in grand part to The Count’s charisma, Count’s Kustoms faced multiple legal battles while Counting Cars was airing.

First, in 2014, Count’s Kustoms was sued by a couple who allowed the shop’s crew to customize their vehicle under the impression they would appear in a reality show episode. The car was never featured, the couple allegedly didn’t get a refund for their customization job, and the matter ended in court. Then, in 2016, it was the shop’s turn to sue a former employee who reportedly stole more than $75,000 from the company. The costs of these legal battles might have been the catalyst behind History’s decision to axe the show.

It’s also interesting to realize the last season of Counting Cars aired in 2021 when the whole world was still recovering from the pandemic. The rules of social distancing affected every business in America, including television channels. In addition to ensuring their sets were safe for cast and crew members, producers also had to adapt to the audience habits that emerged during the pandemic, which led every major player in the television game to shift their programming. So, it’s likely that Counting Cars was affected by the context.

But while Counting Cars got canceled, Count’s Kustoms is still thriving. The shop is still open and receiving clients, even though they no longer film their business activities. So, nothing prevents History from bringing the reality show back for new seasons in the future if the audience for the same still exists.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more