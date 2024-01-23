The full cast of ‘Pawn Stars,’ explained

The History Channel has been airing its hit reality show, Pawn Stars for nearly fifteen years now. One of the longest-running reality TV shows of all time, season 22 of the show aired in 2023, and it was recently confirmed that a twenty-third is on its way.

Pawn Stars follows the daily exploits of the staff of Gold & Silver, a pawn shop in Las Vegas owned by the Harrison family. Opened by Richard ”Old Man” Harrison, the shop has been passed down to his son Rick, and will likely be passed to Rick’s son, Corey. However, Pawn Stars isn’t enjoyed only for the unique and fascinating items that are bought and sold, but for the relational dynamics between the cast. Besides the staff and family of the company, Gold & Silver, it’s usually a new crop of characters each episode. Nonetheless, the main cast is the heart of the series, and here’s all you need to know about them.

Richard ”Rick” Harrison, aka The Spotter

Richard ”Rick” Harrison is the owner and co-founder of Gold & Silver. He has been working at the shop since he was 13 years old. Rick dropped out of high school because he was allegedly making all the money he needed selling knockoff products. Evidently, he’s continued chasing the bag since. Nicknamed “The Spotter,” his keen eye for both unique items and good business deals is super impressive.

His interest in reading and history led to his brief stint on the H2 series, United Stuff on America in 2014, which delved into important items and artifacts of American history. On the personal side, Rick has been divorced three times and is now on his fourth marriage with Amanda Palmer. He had three sons: Corey, who works at the pawn shop, Jake, who isn’t involved in the business, and Adam, who worked at the shop briefly, but became a plumber. Adam Harrison died of a drug overdose in Jan. 2024.

Richard Benjamin Harrison, aka The Old Man

Rick’s father, Richard Benjamin Harrison, died in 2018. He opened Gold & Silver in 1989 with Rick, and earned the nickname ”The Old Man” due to his quiet demeanor and calm presence. Harrison was a Navy veteran with 20 years of service under his belt. He was known for not saying much, but spent the bulk of his time observing. He was also often the voice of reason concerning Corey and Chumlee’s shenanigans. Harrison married Joanne Rhue in 1960, and they had four children together.

Corey Harrison, aka Big Hoss

Corey Harrison, known as “Big Hoss,” is the son of Rick Harrison, and the current manager of Gold & Silver’s daily operations. He has been working at the shop since he was nine years old, and is being trained by his father to take over the entire business. Though he gained his nickname due to his weight, Harrison has made significant changes to his lifestyle and lost a lot of weight throughout the show.

He learned that he was at risk of becoming diabetic, and had to undergo gastric lap band surgery, which put things into perspective for him. In the sixth season of the show, Harrison went head to head with his father and grandfather, demanding that he get a 10% partnership in the shop. The conflict was resolved, and he now has a 5% partnership, as well as the assurance of bigger stakes. He has been divorced twice, and has one son, who he named after his grandfather.

Austin Lee Russel, aka Chumlee

Austin Lee Russel earned the nickname “Chumlee” when he was compared to Chumley, the cartoon walrus from the kid’s show Tennessee Tuxedo. Clearly, the nickname stuck all through his life. Chumlee is one of Corey Harrison’s closest friends, and started working at Gold & Silver at the age of 21. He does most of the behind-the-scenes work at the shop, such as writing up tickets, and loading purchases.

Chumlee is also often used as a guinea pig for items that require testing, and provides a lot of comedic relief on the show. He has proven multiple times that he isn’t solely a goof, and boasts some pretty awesome strengths and abilities, such as his prowess at pinball. Chumlee also made significant changes to his lifestyle, following in Big Hoss’ example and shedding off some weight in 2013.

