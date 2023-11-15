Where is the shop from ‘Pawn Stars’ located? Gold and Silver Pawn Shop, explained

Whether you're making a pilgrimage or want to see what you can get for a prized item, here's how to find the famous store

Larger than life characters, heartbreaking stories about family heirlooms, and plenty of laughs to tie it all together: Pawn Stars, the History Channel’s blend of Antiques Roadshow and Duck Dynasty has its fair share of devoted fans thanks to this intriguing combination.

The reality television show continues to be popular thanks to its timeless premise and the unique nature of each episode. Originally, it followed the adventures of Richard “Old Man” Harrison, his son Rick, his grandson Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison, and Corey’s long-time friend Austin “Chumlee” Russell, who work at the 24-hour pawn store that Richard founded all the way back in 1989. However, Richard sadly passed away in 2018 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease, though the series continues without him.

The show gives us an insight into how the staff deal with customers, whether that be buying, selling, or pawning their items. While watching you’ll get a crash course in haggling, as well as gaining some surprisingly interesting historical insight into the items that appear on screen. The show is narrated by the main cast, and they have several experts appear on-screen to discuss potential treasures that are bought into the store.

The series takes place at the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, a city where lots of people need to make a quick buck to offset the cash they might have spent with reckless abandon on Sin City’s many delights. But where exactly is the shop from Pawn Stars located? Read on to find out!

Where is the shop from Pawn Stars located?

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Gold and Silver Pawn Shop, the shop from Pawn Stars, is located at 713 S Las Vegas Blvd, in the southern end of Downtown Vegas. The shop is roughly one mile north of the infamous Little White Wedding Chapel, and about four miles north of the Strip.

Other nearby attractions include the Discover Children’s Museum, Zak Bagan’s The Haunted Museum, and The Mob Museum.

How do I get to the Gold and Silver Pawn shop?

Screengrab via Google Maps

Back in the heady days of 2014, this writer was visiting Vegas and decided to make a pilgrimage to the setting of one of my favorite shows. After walking for around ten minutes under a scorching sun, I realized there’s a reason everybody drives in Vegas.

Because of its arid desert climate and the year-round searing sun, you can’t really walk to the Gold and Silver Pawn shop from the Strip, or even nearby Downtown. So, that means the best way to get to the world-famous Gold and Silver Pawn Shop is to drive yourself, hire a taxi, or grab an Uber, which means you’ll be able to arrive at the surprisingly compact store in comfort.

If you’re looking to save cash, there are also air-conditioned buses that run from the Strip towards Downtown, which go right past the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop. The buses are run by the RTC (The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada), and the one that most visitors will use to get to the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop is called “the Deuce,” which travels from the Strip to Downtown and back.

As per the RTC website, a 2-hour bus pass is $6, a 24-hour one is $8, and a three-day pass is $20. An Uber can cost anywhere between $18 to $30 for a one-way trip.