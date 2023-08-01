What happened to Chumlee from ‘Pawn Stars?’ Where Austin Lee Russell is now

Austin Russell has had many ups and downs over the last several years.

Disclaimer: This article mentions sexual assault.

Since the debut of Pawn Stars in 2009, Austin “Chumlee” Russell quickly won the hearts of many with his charismatic and humorous behavior.

Pawn Stars, which airs on the History Channel and is considered the network’s longest-running series with 21 seasons, gives viewers an inside look into what it is like operating the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show also stars the shop’s owner Rick Harrison, his son Corey Harrison, Richard Harrison, until his untimely passing in 2018, and Austin Russell, among many others.

Regarding Russell’s relationship dynamic with the Harrison family, news outlets report that the group’s bond dates back to the reality star’s childhood because of his close friendship with Corey Harrison. Russell has also been working at the pawn shop from the very beginning.

Despite Pawn Stars’ success and fans’ admiration over the years, in 2016, Russell’s time on the hit series seemed to be limited as the History Channel revealed that his lead role in the reality television show was reduced due to his legal troubles.

So what happened to Russell, and what has he been up to?

What were Austin Russell’s legal woes?

According to USA Today, Russell was arrested in March 2016 after being accused of sexual assault. The publication states that while police officers attempted to serve the star a search warrant for the investigation, it was reported that law enforcement found an unregistered firearm and a variety of drugs in Russell’s home, including methamphetamine and marijuana, to name a few.

Upon the discovery, Russell was slapped with 20 felony charges, including one count of unlawful possession of firearms and 19 drug possession charges. Following Russell’s arrest, he was released after posting a $62,000 bond.

A few months later, in June 2016, Russell pleaded guilty to weapons and drug charges, received the maximum sentence of three years probation, and was required by the court to attend counseling. As for the sexual assault allegations, Russell was never charged, and by 2019 he had completed his probation.

In addition to Russell’s legal problems, the star married his longtime partner Olivia Rademann in a lavish ceremony in Las Vegas. But as of 2023, it is uncertain if the couple is still together because Russell has since removed any trace of Rademann from his social media account.

What is Austin Russell up to now?

With Russell’s limited television appearances on Pawn Stars over the years, many rumors claimed that his downgraded role stemmed from the star passing away. However, all the death hoaxes were quickly dismissed due to Russell constantly updating his fans on his personal and professional endeavors on social media accounts.

Regarding his personal life, Russell appears to be enjoying his time by traveling the world, eating good food, and shooting new episodes for Pawn Stars. In his recent post on July 25, Russell shared details about how his Fourth of July holiday turned out. He said while mentioning if his boss Rick Harrison would approve of his getup:

“A little late but my July 4th was fire works!!!! Would Rick approve of my outfit?”

As for his professional life, Russell found success in his novelty candy store Chumlee’s Candy On The Blvd. Since opening its doors in 2017, the store –which also sells, according to its official Instagram page, “a variety of sodas, along with unique keychains, coffee, and bobbleheads”– has been a bit among fans, so much so that it has received an over 4.2 rating online.

