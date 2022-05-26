Just like the great Mark Twain once told The New York Journal in 1897: “The report of my death was an exaggeration” so too was Corey Harrison’s of Pawn Stars fame. As proven by his recent Twitter and Instagram activity, the reality star is still alive and kicking. Sometimes the internet gets things wrong and groupthink takes over, causing untrue rumors to spread like wildfire. Thankfully — in this case — Harrison is okay but that does not mean he has not gone through some life changes in recent years.

Corey Harrison is one of the colorful characters from the popular History Channel show Pawn Stars. This reality series follows the day-to-day operations of the 24-hour World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The shop is a family business originally owned and operated by Richard “Old Man” Harrison and his son Rick Harrison. Corey is the son of Rick. The show debuted on July 26, 2009, and is currently in its twentieth season.

Pawn Stars Trailer

A near-death experience

In 2014, Corey survived a major motorcycle accident. He flung himself off of his motorcycle to avoid a major crash when on his way to do a supply run for his birthday party that his family and friends were throwing for him. The bike’s bottom fender mount broke off which is what caused the bike to spin out. Corey did not immediately go to the hospital but instead returned to the party. He eventually ended up in the ER and underwent surgery for a broken hand, gaining 8 screws and 2 plates.

Corey’s weight loss

After an eye-opening doctor’s appointment in which he found out he was pre-diabetic, Harrison decided to make a change. Harrison told Good Morning America: “Literally, I’m driving home from the doctor’s office, kind of freaked out about it, and I see the place where they do lap band [surgeries], and I just pulled in and said, ’What does it take to have the surgery?’ I didn’t have much money at the time. I pulled out four credit cards and put it on that, and there you go!”

Because of this surgery, Harrison went from being 400 pounds to 200 pounds. He also made lifestyle changes which included healthy eating habits and exercise. He stated: “I can only have four to five ounces of food in my stomach. When you only have that much space in there, you don’t want to fill it up with crap.”

Corey’s divorces

Much like his father Rick, Harrison has not had the best relationship track record and has gone through two divorces. His first marriage was to his high school sweetheart Charlene. They married in 2009 and divorced in 2015. An official reason was not given to the public but it is speculated that it was because of Harrison’s busy schedule and tendency to party.

Harrison’s next marriage occurred in 2017 to Korina ‘Kiki’ Harrison. This marriage only lasted a year but seems to have ended amicably. Korina was pregnant during the process and gave birth to their son Richard Benjamin Harrison soon after. There are rumors that the couple has gotten back together but they remain silent about a possible reconciliation publicly. Corey has also been tied to Tara Pasley. There is also an unnamed blonde in his recent Instagram pictures.

Corey’s pawn shop ownership

In season 6 of the show, Corey received another job offer and demanded that he be given some ownership of the store. Corey asked for ten percent. His father Rick countered with a 5% stake with room to grow in the future. Corey agreed to these terms and it can be assumed that his stake in the company has since grown. Rick owns the majority but Corey is positioned to one day take over the shop. Corey currently serves as the manager of the day-to-day operations.

The loss of his grandfather

Richard Harrison, also known as “The Old Man”, was a beloved curmudgeon and Corey’s Grandfather. He started the business in 1989 and worked tirelessly to make it into what it is today. He died on June 25, 2018, at 77 years old from Parkinson’s Disease. It was not widely known that he was sick so this came as a shock to many people.

Although Corey Harrison has gone through many life changes and challenges in recent years, he is still very much alive and working hard at the pawn shop.