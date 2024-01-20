Who was Adam Harrison and was he on ‘Pawn Stars?’

Avid fans of the ongoing reality television series, Pawn Stars, will probably recognize the cast of the famous show by name — Chumlee, Corey Harrison, Rick Harrison, Peaches, etc. But one name that is connected to the show and yet sparks no memories of a familiar face is that of Adam Harrison.

Recommended Videos

Many have been under the impression that Rick has only two sons — Corey and Jake (with his second wife, Tracy. But Corey is not the only child he had with his first wife, Kim Harrison — the future boss of the Las Vegas-based pawn shop also had a younger brother, Adam Harrison, who passed away on Jan. 20, 2024, at the age of 39.

What was Adam Harrison’s cause of death?

TMZ reported that Adam died from overdose — Harrison’s representative, Laura Herlovich, has also confirmed it as the cause of death with Las Vegas Review-Journal — and the family came to know of his passing on Jan. 19, 2024. Herlovich, on behalf of Adam’s family, requested privacy for the Harrisons and space to grieve the death of their son. In a post on Instagram, Rick shared one of the rare pictures of him with Adam that are available online and mourned his death, stating that he will “always be in my heart.”

TMZ has further shared that the Las Vegas Metro Police Department is currently investigating the circumstances around Adam Harrison’s death.

Was Adam Harrison ever on Pawn Stars?

While he did work at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, he left before the show debuted in 2009 to become a plumber as shared by Corey in a chat with HuffPost. Unlike his step-brother, Jake, who appeared in season 18 of Pawn Stars and worked there for a summer job, Adam has never marked his presence on the show.