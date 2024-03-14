What happened to Sharona on ‘Monk?’

Ah, the sudden character exit — one of the most frustrating problems that can plague a TV show. We’ve all been there. The new season of your favorite series returns and you’re thrilled to bits, only to find that one of the main characters has been written out, with only a line or two to explain their absence.

Such is what happened to Sharona Fleming on Monk. For the first two and a half seasons of the acclaimed and eccentric detective series, Tony Shalhoub’s OCD-suffering private eye Adrian Monk was accompanied on his cases by his long-suffering assistant, Sharona. As played by Bitty Schram, Sharona was the perfect foil for the “defective detective” as she often challenged him and forced him to come out of his shell.

However, midway through season 3, Sharona vanished from the series, with the role of Monk’s assistant being taken over by the slightly softer character of Natalie Teeger (Traylor Howard). So what happened to Sharona from Monk? Let’s channel our own inner Mr. Monks and get to the bottom of this mystery.

Why did Bitty Schram leave Monk?

When Monk returned in January 2005 for the second half of its third season, its devoted fanbase was heartbroken to discover actress Bitty Schram had left in the interim. Within the narrative of the show, Sharona’s exit was handled with little fuss. Having briefly quit her job a couple of times over the series already, it was revealed that Sharona had actually quit for real and had moved back to New Jersey to remarry her ex-husband.

Behind the scenes, however, the reasons for Schram’s departure are much more complex and the full facts have never truly been revealed. An official statement on the casting change from USA Network simply claimed that it was a matter of the producers wanting to go in a “different creative direction.”

“Monk has decided to go in a different creative direction with some of its characters,” is what the network’s official statement said in full. “Bitty will not continue with the cast and we thank her for her notable contributions and wish her the very best.”

What USA Network didn’t address, though, were the reports that Schram actually left due to a pay dispute. It’s a fact that the series’ cast renegotiated their contracts during season 3, with Schram and co-stars Ted Levine and Jason Gray-Stanford allegedly asking for a higher salary. While Levine and Gray-Stanford presumably managed to achieve some kind of raise, as they remained with the show, Schram did not, which is believed to be the real reason for her sudden exit.

Still, this has not been confirmed by Schram herself. At the time, her management, Untitled Entertainment, released a statement stressing that her farewell from Monk was completely “amicable.” It read: “Bitty Schram and USA Network have amicably decided to go their own separate ways. She wishes everyone connected with the show continued success and looks forward to pursuing the various opportunities before her.”

Did Sharona ever return to Monk?

Clearly, the official line wasn’t entirely wrong as things were indeed amicable enough for Bitty Schram to make a Monk comeback in its eighth and final season. After last appearing in season 3, episode 8, “Mr. Monk and the Game Show,” Schram returned as Sharona in the suitably titled 10th episode of season 8, “Mr. Monk and Sharona.” Although she didn’t actually show up on screen in episode 16, the series finale, it was stated that Sharona got together with Randy Disher (Gray-Stanford), who became the chief of police in Summit, New Jersey.

Schram did not return for 2023’s streaming revival movie, Mr. Monk’s Last Case, either, but it was confirmed that Sharona was still with Randy and the pair were now married with a child. As for Schram herself, the actress — who earned a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Sharona — hasn’t been seen on screen since 2016 film Moments of Clarity. This isn’t necessarily because Schram has retired from acting, however, as she’s previously revealed that her real passion in life is travelling, which is what she spends most of her time doing.

“I like to find adventure,” Schram has said, when asked why she has become so selective when it comes to accepting acting gigs. “I’d like to see the whole world.” Well, she’s certainly getting there; as of 2021, the many countries Schram has visited include Spain, Belgium, Russia, and Venezuela.

"I like to find adventure," Schram has said, when asked why she has become so selective when it comes to accepting acting gigs. "I'd like to see the whole world." Well, she's certainly getting there; as of 2021, the many countries Schram has visited include Spain, Belgium, Russia, and Venezuela.