Everything coming to Peacock January 2024

A new year means new streaming.

As usual, Peacock is updating their streaming selections for January, and Peacock users have much to look forward to. Here is a highlight reel of everything you must look forward to on Peacock on Jan. 1.

Basic Instinct

The first installment of the 1990s film series will make its way to Peacock, no doubt delighting lifelong fans. The movie follows the murder of a nightclub owner whose death matches a plot written out by his girlfriend. The movie stars Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas. The second film is available on Hulu.

BlakKkKlansman

BlakKklansman is a 2018 comedy crime film about the first Black detective at the Colorado Springs Police Department. He goes on a mission to expose the Klu Klux KLA with the help of his fellow detectives. The film is available on Netflix and comes to Peacock on Jan. 1.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

This 1980s romcom has an all-star cast from Sean Penn to Nicolas Cage. It tells the classic teen coming-of-age story of learning about love, heartbreak, and high school. The movie is also available on Netflix and The Roku Channel.

Happy Gilmore

The Adam Sandler comedy classic is making its way to Peacock. Happy Gilmore follows a hockey player turned golf athlete who is competing to save his granma’s house. The film is also available to stream on Hulu.

Dear White People

The 2014 comedy/drama follows a culture war at a predominately white school as a result of an offensive Halloween party. It stars Tessa Thompson, Tyler James Williams, and Dennis Haysbert. The movie is also available on Amazon Prime and YouTube.

Little Rascals

Many people regard Little Rascals as a childhood classic and now they can relive their childhood anytime they want on Peacock. The movie follows a group of young boys who lead an anti-girl club all the while trying to win a soapbox car rally and one inevitably interferes with the other. The movie stars Bug Hall and Brittany Ashton Holmes and is also available on Netflix.

The Ocean’s series

Ocean’s 8, Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Thirteen, and Ocean’s Twelve will all be joining Peacock from Jan. 1. The classic ensemble heist movies have star-studded casts including George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, and countless more. Select films are available on Hulu or for rent on YouTube and Apple TV but for once they will finally all be in the right place.

The Proposal

The rom-com classic starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds tells the story of a boss who coerces her employee into an engagement so that she can get a green card. Of course, drama and comedy unfold when she must go with him back to his hometown. The delightfully funny classic is also available on Hulu.

Fight Club

A young Brad Pitt graces our screens once again in 1999’s Fight Club, alongside Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter, and Jared Leto. The film retells the 1996 novel by the same name in which men form a fight group to deal with their depression and boredom with their own lives. The movie is also available with a premium subscription on Hulu.

Sweet Home Alabama

Reese Witherspoon stars in the 2002 rom-com about a New York City designer who returns to her hometown to convince her secret husband to finalize their divorce in hopes of marrying her big-city boyfriend played by Patrick Dempsey. The movie is also available on Hulu.

The Twilight Saga

Peacock can now be the go-to place to binge the entire Twilight series. The age-old tale of vampires and werewolves and teenager-dom will now come alive via streaming. Kristen Stewert, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner are also available to see fighting and falling in love and experiencing the natural teenage journey of falling in love with a vampire on Hulu.

Megamind

Will Ferrell stars as Megamind in the animated comedy film about a supervillain who finally defeats his longtime nemesis. The 2010 movie features the comedy genius of Ben Stiller, Tina Fey, and Jonah Hill. It is also available on YouTube Premium and Paramount Plus.

Wolf of Wall Street

The Oscar-nominated comedy and crime movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey, Jonah Hill, and Margot Robbie. It tells the story of finance titan Jordan Belfort as he defrauds wealthy investors with the FBI fast on his tales. The award-winning film is also available on Netflix.

The other additions available Jan. 1 are: 2 Guns, Air Force One, All Eyez on Me, Along Came A Spider, Battleship, Billy Madison, Bombshell, The Bone Collector, Bringing Down the House, The Cookout, Crank, Crooked Arrows, The Dilemma, Do the Right Thing, The Equalizer, Finding Forrester, Freaky, From Paris with Love, Gamer, Guns Down, Hell or High Water, Higher Learning, House of Ho, Hurricane, Ideal Home, Identity Thief, In Good Company, Inside Man, Kick-Ass, Land of the Lost, Leatherheads, Let Him Go, The Lincoln Lawyer, Madea’s Family Reunion, Madea’s Witness Protection, Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat, Precious: Based On the Novel by Sapphire, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, The Rundown, Safe House, Seriously Red, Shrek Forever After, Sideways, Snow White and the Huntsman, Sons of Summer, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, True Grit, True Lies, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral, Uncle Buck, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, and Wanted.

Peacock will also continue to roll out episodes of your favorite shows throughout January. From reality favorites like Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives franchise to television soaps like Days of Our Lives and Amor Imposible and ongoing episodes from Law & Order. The first season of Ted the television show that follows the early years of Teddy bear-come to life, will be available on Jan. 11.

Thanks to Peacock, January Dreary can now be cured with non-stop streaming. So cozy up and get ready for a very enjoyable recovery from the holiday season.