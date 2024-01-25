What happened to Tanner after ‘Love on the Spectrum,’ and are he and Kate still together?

If you are obsessed with The Bachelor or Love Is Blind, chances are that Love on the Spectrum US will tickle your fancy, adding a wholesome twist to the typical dating show we have seen grace our television screens time and time again.

Throughout this Emmy Award-winning series — which is a spin-off of the Australian version of Love on the Spectrum, also created and directed by Cian O’Clery — “a diverse group of people on the autism spectrum navigate the world of romance and relationships.”

With the second season hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, some familiar faces made their return — such as Dani Bowman, James Jones, Steve Spitz, and more — and some new love-lookers joined the cast. One of these new arrivals was the one and only Tanner Smith, a 24-year-old from Clemson, South Carolina who instantly captivated viewers with his optimism, friendliness, and kindheartedness. Often describing himself as “a kind young man who spreads joy all around the world” we seriously could not agree more!

But where is Tanner now that filming for Love on the Spectrum US season 2 has come to a close, and more importantly, are he and Kate still together?

Who is Tanner from Love on the Spectrum?

Diagnosed with autism at the age of four, viewers got a glimpse into Tanner Smith’s day to day life during the second season of Love on the Spectrum US, which featured his living situation — an apartment that he shares with two roommates — as well as his workplace.

We even got to meet some of the most important people in his life — such as his roommates, his mother, and his sister, and more — as well as learn about some of his biggest interests throughout the show: United States history, karaoke, animals (specifically gorillas), etc.

Heading into the series, Tanner admitted that he had never been on a date before, ranking the importance of finding love in his life a 12 out of 10. Seemingly hitting it off with a woman named Emily during the second season of Love on the Spectrum US — going on two different dates with her — where is Tanner on his journey to finding his perfect match in 2024?

What happened to Tanner after Love on the Spectrum?

In an exclusive interview with Netflix, Tanner gave an update as to what he has been up to since filming for Love on the Spectrum US season 2 wrapped.

“I have been doing great since the series! I had a lot of fun over the summer, and I am still working at my job at The Shepherd Hotel and I love it. I am still living with my roommate Frankie and we are having lots of fun in Clemson.”

Are Tanner and Kate still together after Love on the Spectrum?

In the same interview, Tanner gave an update as to where he and Kate stand now, admitting that they have grown to be close friends after filming Love on the Spectrum US season 2 together, however, their spark failed to ignite into anything bigger.

“Right now, I am not dating anyone and I am good with being single for now. Kate and I are very good friends since the show and we text and stay in touch. We got together with some other friends after Christmas and went to see the lights at the zoo in Columbia, South Carolina. It was super fun!”

While they might not have found their perfect match in one another, Tanner still deemed his dates with Kate to be his favorite memories from filming Love on the Spectrum US season 2, admitting that it was overall a great experience for everyone that was involved. How sweet is that?

Nonetheless, to watch Tanner Smith look for love on the second season of Love on the Spectrum US, fans of the franchise can stream it now via Netflix. Warning: He might steal your heart!