Image Credit: Disney
Tiffany Franco on 90 Day Fiance
Image via TLC
TV

What happened to Tiffany from ’90 Day Fiance’?

What does life without TLC's cameras look like?
Aya Tsintziras
|

Published: Sep 2, 2024 05:11 am

While most cast members on 90 Day Fiancé have numerous highs and lows on the path to the altar, some continue to have dramatic lives after getting married. That has definitely been the case for Tiffany Franco who debuted in 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 1 when she fell in love with Ronald Smith, who lives in South Africa.

Since their love story was filmed, fans are familiar with Tiffany and Ronald’s shaky path, and they got a few updates when she appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life. But where is she now?

What is Tiffany Franco from 90 Day Fiance doing now?

Tiffany has been doing great since fans last tuned into her juicy episodes of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé franchise. She’s living in Frederick, Maryland, raising her kids Carley and Daniel, and running her business Addy Rose Cosmetics.

If you followed Ronald and Tiffany’s journey, you know their relationship was closer to a dreary drama than a cheerful rom-com. The couple broke up several times and seemed to have more arguments than content, peaceful times. Ronald also said Tiffany was unfaithful, but that might or might not be correct. As of now, fans aren’t sure if the couple has gotten divorced. Ronald said in a 2022 interview with In Touch Weekly, “Tiffany bluntly refused to sign, asking me why am I rushing the divorce.” As for a great co-parenting relationship? That might not be happening. According to Monsters and Critics, Ronald said in 2021 that he had “hope” they could have a more positive situation at some point.

While Tiffany’s recent Instagram posts don’t indicate that she’s in a new romance, she has dated since she and Ronald realized their time was up. Tiffany started a new relationship with Dan MacFarland Jr. but they broke up in February 2023.

However, she seems to be thriving, with or without another love story. Her company Addy Rose sells everything from beautiful lip glosses to brushes, and Tiffany also shared that she found confidence after losing weight. In 2023, she said that she had gastric sleeve surgery and dropped 87 pounds. She talked about drinking water, eating protein, and knowing her worth. She said, “I remember that girl didn’t believe she deserved more than lies and false promises.”

Aya Tsintziras is a freelance writer at We've Got This Covered who has been writing about pop culture since 2014. She has a Masters of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and enjoys writing about TV dramas, horror movies, and celebrities. When not working, she's reading a thriller novel, catching up on The Real Housewives, and spending time with friends and family.