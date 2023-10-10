What happened to Veronica on ’90 Day Fiancé?’

When giving updates on the status of 90 Day Fiancé cast members from various seasons, one gets used to often seeing how mountains of drama, controversy, or other such struggles, have trailed their footsteps even when away from the reality TV show’s cameras. But 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 participant Veronica Rodriguez is relatively unproblematic by the standards the show’s precedents have set by now. Sure, her short-lived relationship with fellow castmate Justin Foster was anything but sunshine and rainbows, but fans pinned little of the blame onto Veronica. In fact, fans online were quite vocal about the positive view they have of the North Carolina mom and how she contributed positively to the season. Without a doubt, it’s not difficult to notice how she’s a youthful soul with a radiant smile and likable personality.

The last surprising update the show offered of Veronica’s romantic life, occurred in season 3, episode 14: Tell All, wherein it was revealed her most recent love interest was fellow 90-day Fiancé participant Kim Menzies’ son Jamal, who is several years younger than her. But no one publicly scrutinized the pair’s apparent friends-with-benefits relationship more than Victoria’s friend and ex of many years Tim Malcolm, who had some strong, honest opinions to impart during the aforementioned episode, telling her directly: “I’m shocked that you’re lowering yourself, that you can’t deserve someone that’s willing to put you on a pedestal.”

Although not much is known about Victoria’s relationship status as of right now, one look at her social media accounts would tell you that the reality series’ contestant seems to be happy and enjoying life. That being said, the Pillow Talk regular recently recovered from a domestic accident she suffered which landed her in the ER.

An awful birthday gift

Veronica explained that the accident occurred while she was in Miami with her family to celebrate her birthday early. Her brother, as brothers do, challenged her to do some push-ups. Taking up the challenge, Victoria decided to make use of her mother’s ab wheel, to a disastrous result. The treacherous device – likely due to incorrect use – escaped from her grasp and she ended up banging her face on the floor’s hard marble, which visibly injured her chin, although the extent of the damage was not clear at first.

Victoria’s siblings, being both in the medical field, deemed that their sister likely needed stitches. However, a CT scan at the hospital would tell a more serious story: that she had fractured her face in three locations – both cheekbones and chin.

Rather than submit herself to surgery, Veronica opted to have her jaw wired shut, a method which entailed fewer risks even though it made for a lengthier period of recovery. For weeks, Victoria had to speak through clenched teeth and eat – or rather drink – things that did not involve chewing. But judging by her recent Instagram stories, she’s already recovered, being able to talk normally again, and as animatedly and as cheerfully as usual. Around the same time she shared these videos on Instagram, Veronica also shared a video on TikTok pertaining to the 90-Day Fiancé Season 10 premiere watch party which her ex and fellow 90-Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm also attended. The video shows how, even while having her jaw uncomfortably immobilized, Victoria, true to herself, was in high spirits.