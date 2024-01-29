What happened with ‘Below Deck’ star Kate Chastain on ‘The Traitors’ season 1?

She was a stand-out character, to say the least.

This article contains spoilers for the first five episodes of The Traitors season 2, as well as The Traitors season 1.

In a cast full of crafty competition stars and over-the-top personalities, Kate Chastain stood as perhaps the most entertaining Faithful that competed in The Traitors US season 1. And she’s back for more.

During episode 5 of Peacock’s second stab at the franchise, Kate joined the roster as a surprise player. She was secretly given the role of Faithful, and she joined the 13 remaining contestants at the night’s banishment ceremony.

But, if you didn’t catch season 1 (which you should check out immediately), here’s a quick breakdown of what happened with Kate during her first go-around.

The Below Deck alum joined nine other public figures and 10 names new to the limelight for the first US iteration of the devious franchise. Unlike the Big Brother and Survivor veterans, Kate entered the Scottish Highlands castle with no reality competition experience — her time on screen was all about creating the most drama possible.

And that’s exactly the energy she brought to The Traitors.

Whether it was her hilarious and catty confessionals or her outrageous rivalry with Big Brother’s Rachel Reilly, Kate was must-see TV during the 10-episode season.

As far as gameplay, Kate wasn’t a force to be reckoned with like eventual winner Cirie Fields. Kate firmly sat on several players’ radars as a possible Traitor, but she lasted until the final five when she was banished from the game.

She correctly identified one Traitor out of two — voting out Christian de la Torre while remaining blind to Big Brother Cody Calafiore’s murderous reign. If you look at her voting history, Kate was on the wrong side of the numbers as much as she was on the right side. She focused most of her efforts on ousting Michael Davidson during the opening part of the game. She voted for the Faithful during the first three round tables and only moved on from him after he was sent packing.

Then, shortly after that, she zeroed in on Rachel — her nemesis. They went back and forth for several episodes, and like Michael, Kate wrote Rachel’s name down three times until the Big Brother winner was evicted from the castle.

Kate never suspected Cirie was a Traitor, and her run came to an end at the final round table.

So, in short, Kate made fantastic television even though she wasn’t a great Faithful.

Kate’s been on The Traitors season 2 for less than an episode, and she’s already brought a fun element. But, will her experience in the first season make her a much more capable Faithful this time around? Only time will tell!