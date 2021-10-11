What If...? Fan Poster Assembles Live-Action Guardians Of The Multiverse

The first of What If…? introduced us to so many awesome variants of familiar favorites who fans now really want to see make the jump to live-action. The finale went even further, though, and brought many of them together to form the Guardians of the Multiverse, the group of misfit heroes the Watcher united to stop Infinity Ultron in his quest to conquer all reality.

Though Jeffrey Wright’s Uatu disbanded the team by the end of the episode, fans are hoping some version of the Guardians will be brought together in season 2. And maybe even in live-action, as well. And this epic fan art teases how the extradimensional group would look in three dimensions.

Digital artist Cesar created this piece, an Avengers: Endgame-style poster which stars the Guardians. It showcases Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Star-Lord T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Dystopian Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson, voiced by Lake Bell in the show), Gamora (Zoe Saldana, voiced by Cynthia McWilliams), Party Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and Doctor Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch). See it in the gallery below or check out the original post here.

We’re guaranteed to see a couple of these heroes next season, at least. The finale’s post-credits scene teased Captain Carter getting her own version of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, while we know the Thanos-killing Gamora was supposed to have been introduced in another episode which was ultimately pushed back into season 2. It feels like we haven’t seen the last of Strange Supreme either. Especially with those rumors he’s going to cameo in Doctor Strange 2.

As of yet, it’s unclear if or how What If…? will feed into the wide MCU, but given how everything is connected in this franchise, it stands to reason that some characters will make the jump from animation to live-action. But which ones and when could come as a surprise.