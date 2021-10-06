What If…? Fans Can’t Get Enough Of The Guardians Of The Multiverse
Marvel’s What If…? reached its season finale today, and it wrapped up the animated series’ debut run in style. Following on from last week’s episode, which featured the Watcher forced to break his oath not to intervene when an Infinity Stone-wielding Ultron threatened all reality, this week saw Uatu assemble a group of remarkable variants to stop him. Namely, the Guardians of the Multiverse.
The Guardians were made up of heroes (and anti-heroes) encountered in previous eps – Captain Carter (episode 1), Star-Lord T’Challa (episode 2), Doctor Strange Supreme (episode 4), Killmonger (episode 6), Party Thor (episode 7), Black Widow (episode 8) and Gamora (from a cancelled episode moved into season 2). This band of misfits was eventually successful in destroying Ultron for good.
Marvel fans have been sharing their love for the group so much this morning that Guardians of the Multiverse has been trending on Twitter. Here’s just a taste of all the worship going on today:
No thoughts, just them.
They even got their own Avengers moment.
Avengers who?
Guardians 1, Ultron 0
To be fair, Strange was easily the most powerful member.
Sucks to be the Zombie universe’s Peter Parker, though.
But, hey, maybe he’ll get his chance to join the team if they reunite in season 2.
The fact that the Guardians of the Multiverse were going to assemble in the finale was a poorly kept secret, with the marketing hardly obscuring the team-up, but it was still a thrill to see them in action in today’s episode. Just like with the Avengers, some fun friendships blossomed between the gang – most notably, new BFFS Captain Carter and Black Widow.
Some of these heroes may return in season 2, though we’ve been told to expect many fresh stories, too, including twists on Eternals and Shang-Chi. A new batch of episodes looks set to arrive next year, but right now you can catch the complete first season of What If…? on Disney Plus.