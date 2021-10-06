What If…? Fans Can’t Get Enough Of The Guardians Of The Multiverse

Marvel’s What If…? reached its season finale today, and it wrapped up the animated series’ debut run in style. Following on from last week’s episode, which featured the Watcher forced to break his oath not to intervene when an Infinity Stone-wielding Ultron threatened all reality, this week saw Uatu assemble a group of remarkable variants to stop him. Namely, the Guardians of the Multiverse.

The Guardians were made up of heroes (and anti-heroes) encountered in previous eps – Captain Carter (episode 1), Star-Lord T’Challa (episode 2), Doctor Strange Supreme (episode 4), Killmonger (episode 6), Party Thor (episode 7), Black Widow (episode 8) and Gamora (from a cancelled episode moved into season 2). This band of misfits was eventually successful in destroying Ultron for good.

Marvel fans have been sharing their love for the group so much this morning that Guardians of the Multiverse has been trending on Twitter. Here’s just a taste of all the worship going on today:

cw// #WhatIf SPOILERS

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

today's episode was insane bye

GUARDIANS OF THE MULTIVERSE omg pic.twitter.com/FnTzXL4olM — sun (@solstarsun) October 6, 2021

guardians of the multiverse 🍻 pic.twitter.com/DXwXZpspth — WatchmenID 🎬 (@WatchmenID) October 6, 2021

No thoughts, just them.

They even got their own Avengers moment.

Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the Guardians of the Multiverse. #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/9tngjDGVPv — 𝙁𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙖 ⚔️ 𝘔𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘓𝘰𝘬𝘪 (@LokisLaevateinn) October 6, 2021

Avengers who?

#WhatIf spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–



Avengers who? I only know guardians of the multiverse pic.twitter.com/uK5OHsuWZh — deni ⧗ (@yelenatooshie) October 6, 2021

Guardians 1, Ultron 0

Episode Finale Spoilers



Ultron get fucked by Guardians of the Multiverse 💥#Whatifmarvel #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/TmSBsciy9T — Prabhakar (@itz_Prabhaa) October 6, 2021

To be fair, Strange was easily the most powerful member.

#whatif spoilers

.

.

.

.

doctor strange supreme carried the guardians of the multiverse so hard 💀 pic.twitter.com/7PTNQnt5wq — Doctor idk (@bigmonkeong) October 6, 2021

Sucks to be the Zombie universe’s Peter Parker, though.

But, hey, maybe he’ll get his chance to join the team if they reunite in season 2.

Everything really came to this and I'm loving it so much 💖😭



Hopefully we'll see Guardians of the Multiverse again🤞#whatif #marvel pic.twitter.com/aCxxQJ5FZH — Lei (@leitrafalgar13) October 6, 2021

The fact that the Guardians of the Multiverse were going to assemble in the finale was a poorly kept secret, with the marketing hardly obscuring the team-up, but it was still a thrill to see them in action in today’s episode. Just like with the Avengers, some fun friendships blossomed between the gang – most notably, new BFFS Captain Carter and Black Widow.

Some of these heroes may return in season 2, though we’ve been told to expect many fresh stories, too, including twists on Eternals and Shang-Chi. A new batch of episodes looks set to arrive next year, but right now you can catch the complete first season of What If…? on Disney Plus.