What If…? Season 2 Will Include An Episode Based On Black Widow Movie

Unlike Loki, which was only confirmed to be getting a second outing following its season 1 finale, Marvel is already being open about the fact that their first animated series, anthology show What If…?, will be back for a sophomore run, too. Studio president Kevin Feige has already promised that we can expect season 2 to put a unique twist on Phase 4 movies, much as this year’s initial nine-episode issue has already riffed on Phase 1 and 2 films like The Avengers and Doctor Strange.

Now we can say for sure what one of the Phase 4 productions in the firing line will be. The Direct spoke with series production designer Paul Lasaine and he teased that the second season will include an episode starring “the woman with the red hair” based on a movie that “literally just came out”. Without actually spelling it out, then, Lasaine has confirmed for us that Black Widow will be one of the show’s targets. As he put it: