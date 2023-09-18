What is a Frost Beast? Marvel Studios’ ‘Secret Invasion’ lore, explained

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion gave fans quite the tease with its second episode, “Promises.” Eagle-eyed fans would have caught a glimpse of some peculiar DNA being used by the Skrulls, some of which is that of a Frost Beast.

Groot, Cull Obsidian, Extremis, and Frost Beast. These are the four parts making up whatever the Skrull’s plans may be. While some of these are straightforward, unless you’ve been paying close attention you might have forgotten about the Frost Beasts.

To fully understand Secret Invasion, here is everything to know about the Frost Beasts and where you may remember them from.

What is a Frost Beast?

Frost Beasts are a type of creature that roams the planet of Jotunheim. They have a massive physique, however, this doesn’t stop them from running at extremely fast speeds. They also have the ability to use ice as a shield around their bodies making them quite the formidable foe — as Thor and Loki found out.

Yes, Secret Invasion isn’t the first time we’ve seen this species featured. In fact, MCU fans will recognize the name from both the original Thor film and its forgettable sequel Thor: The Dark World.

In Thor, Laufey wakes multiple of these beasts from their slumber, sending them to hunt and kill the God of Thunder and his friends. This wouldn’t seem to be where the Skrulls in Secret Invasion would have nabbed their DNA though. It’s more likely that they would’ve gotten it during the events of Thor: The Dark World.

How did the Skrulls get Frost Beast DNA?

In the sequel, multiple Frost Beasts are brought to Earth via convergence portals. This would seem like the most likely time for Skrull scientists to get their hands on the beast’s DNA. While theories would suggest that the Skrulls have plans to use this DNA to create Super Skrulls without needing the Fantastic Four, as of right now, this remains to be seen.

Frost Beasts have had quite the history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are now two mysteries left unsolved: whether or not the Skrulls have plans to create Super Skrulls and if there will be a second season of Secret Invasion. Hopefully, answers to both are on the way.