What is A24’s ‘Mo’ about? Mo Amer’s Netflix series, release date, and trailer

The trailer for A24’s newest series Mo has been released. Mo stars Mohammed Amer as Mo Najjar, a refugee from Palestine who moves to Houston, Texas, and hustles while he attempts to gain his American citizenship. The series is a Netflix original, so let’s take a look at what we know about the new A24 series, including when it is going to be released.

When will Mo release on Netflix?

According to the new trailer which you can watch above, Mo will release on Netflix soon, on August 24, 2022. The series is co-created by Mohammed Amer, with the other creator being Ramy star and creator, Ramy Youssef. Amer also starred in Ramy, where he also played a character named Mo, a friend of Ramy’s who owned a diner. It’s unlikely that the two characters are the same given the plot of Mo.

If you don’t recognize Mohammed Amer from Ramy, he will be in the upcoming DC movie starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Black Adam, which is set to release on October 21, 2022. However, seeing as Mo releases first, you might recognize him in Black Adam from his role in the series. Mo also stars Teresa Ruiz, Omar Elba, Farah Bsieso, and Tobe Nwigwe.

The comedy series looks like a good time, and if you are a fan of Ramy it seems like you are in for the same style of comedy, especially because of Ramy Youssef’s involvement. We’ll find out how funny the series is, and how well it does later this month as Mo is set to release on Netflix on August 24, 2022.