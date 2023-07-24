What is ‘Big Brother Naija’ and how do you stream it in America?

The Big Brother reality show has been around since 2000. Responsible for turning average Jills and Joes into superstars, the platform has become a chance for everyday folks to attain celebrity status. It’s become a worldwide phenomenon as well, with many countries establishing their very own spin-offs. Take Nigeria, for example. The largest country in West Africa, whose Big Brother edition, aptly titled Big Brother Naija, is the biggest show in the country.

Big Brother Naija broke all-time viewing records with the All-Star season that premiered on Sunday, July 23. Also known as the eighth season of the show, All-Star brings fan favorites, past winners, and notable troublemakers for an exciting, dramatic season. As Nigerians are scattered all across the globe, America isn’t left out of the viewing experience and has the chance to follow the phenomenon. Now’s the time to get sucked into the trending power of Nigerians, and follow to find out who will walk away with a whopping N120 Million Nigerian Naira ($153,000).

What is Big Brother Naija?

Following in the footsteps of Big Brother, Big Brother Naija, or BBN, as citizens call it, features several contestants in an isolated house. These contestants have absolutely no contact with the outside world and are watched 24 hours a day, all through the week. Day after day, the housemates must show off their most authentic selves in the hopes of being liked and supported by viewers at home. Every day, viewers can vote for their favorite housemates, in the hopes of keeping them through to the end.

The premiere and finale episodes of Big Brother Naija literally shut the entire country down. Dubbed by many as “the most distracting show in Nigeria,” the series records millions of views and votes over a three-month period. Housemates that can secure strong and loyal fan bases are treated with almost god-like reverie upon their exit from the house.

Big Brother Naija: All-Stars

The All-Star season will run for 10 weeks, from July 23 until Oct. 2. Actor and media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returned as the host for the seventh consecutive season. There are 20 housemates returning for another chance at the star prize. Notable faces in the new series include past winners, Mercy Eke and Whitemoney, series favorites Alex, Cee Cee, and Angel, and the Akpofure cousins, Neo and Venita.

How can you stream BBN in America?

BBN’s success has gone past Nigerian audiences and is a massive series in Africa as a whole. Beyond the continent, U.K. and U.S.A. fans have been known to vote for their favorite housemates as well. If you’d like to keep up with all the drama, fights, love, and tense moments, you’ll need to download the streaming app Showmax.

However, Showmax isn’t available in the United States, so a secure and reliable VPN is needed, with the location set to South Africa. The video-on-demand service allows subscribers a 14-day free trial to get accustomed to the platform. As Showmax is a South African streaming platform, it serves as an alternative to multiple streaming subscriptions in the United States.