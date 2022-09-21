The release of Disney Plus’ latest Star Wars series is sparking discussion across the fandom.

Andor dropped its first three episodes on Sept. 21, drawing fans in with a non-traditional take on the Star Wars formula. It tells the story of Cassian Andor, one of the lead characters from 2016’s Rogue One, in the five years before the events of the popular film take place. The thief-turned-Rebel spy’s journey from criminal to hero is sure to be captivating, particularly for longtime fans of the surprise hit that was Rogue One. The film persists as one of the most popular entries in the franchise, and its fans are delighted at the opportunity to see more of his story play out on the small screen.

'Andor' Gallery 1 of 6

Click to skip









Click to zoom

The show guarantees a deeper dive into Andor’s backstory, fleshing out the character over its 12-episode first season. It’s prepped to examine every aspect of the galaxy as it was in the years before A New Hope, with the dashing character — played by Diego Luna — at its core.

What is Cassian Andor’s home planet?

Cassian Andor was born to a pair of loving parents in 26 BBY, two and a half decades before the Battle of Yavin. His planet of origin remains a hazy topic in Star Wars canon, with several planets getting credit for hosting the eventual Rebel leader in his youth. He was born on either Fest or Kenari, but regardless spent little time on the obscure planets. Far more of his life was spent on Ferrix, a desert world in the Morlani system.

Early episodes of Andor largely take place on Ferrix, grounding the show in familiar scenery that is easily reminiscent of Tatooine. The setting will likely change in later episodes of the show, but for now viewers are growing familiar with the distant desert planet.

Where are Fest and Ferrix located in the galaxy?

Fest, the planet that Andor was supposedly born on, is located in the Outer Rim of the galaxy. This places it far from most of the planets in Star Wars canon. Andor seems to be seizing the opportunity to expand the Star Wars universe even more, shaping the latest series around several lesser-known territories in the galaxy. The Outer Rim is largely known for being a dangerous and difficult to traverse area, home to several rugged and unexplored planets.

Ferrix appears to be the setting for most of the action in Andor — thus far at least. It is situated somewhat closer to the main hubs in previous Star Wars releases, but still departs from the easily-recognizable mainstays that have cropped up in the franchise so far. Little is currently known about the barren planet, other than that it is contained within the Free Trade Sector of space. More details about the planet — and where it fits into the broad Star Wars universe — will likely follow as more episodes of Andor drop.