What is former child star Benji Gregory’s cause of death?

Former child star Benji Gregory was found dead on June 13, 2024, at the age of 46, Gregory’s sister confirmed on Facebook. Gregory quit acting, but he’s most well-known as Brian Tanner from ALF, an `80s sitcom about a suburban family who adopts a lovable lifeform from planet Melmac. Here’s what’s known about Gregory’s cause of death.

Early reports said Gregory’s official cause of death had not been confirmed, but Rebecca Pfaffinger wrote on Facebook he was found dead in his car in Peoria, Arizona. Gregory’s car was parked at a bank, his sister said, and she believed Gregory had gone there on the 12th to deposit a residual check. He never got out of the car, and Gregory’s service dog, Hans, was also found dead in the vehicle, his sister said.

“It is with a heavy heart my family has suffered a loss way too early. Ben was a great Son, Brother and Uncle. He was fun to be around and made us laugh quite often. Still, going through his things, I find myself laughing at little videos or notes of his, in between crying [sic],” she added.

Benji likely died from vehicular heatstroke

via Jurassic Godzilla Fan/YouTube

Although Benji Gregory’s official cause of death had not yet officially been confirmed, Gregory’s sister said he likely died from vehicular heatstroke. “We believe he went there the evening of the 12th to deposit some residuals. (Found in his car) and never got out of the car to do so. He fell asleep and died from vehicular heatstroke,” her comment said. Arizona was reportedly in the midst of an extreme heatwave when he died. Rebecca Pfaffinger, Gregory’s sister, told TMZ he lived with bipolar disorder, depression, and a sleep disorder that could keep him awake for days.

As well as ALF, Gregory was known for roles in The A-Team, Punky Brewster, and the movie Jumpin’ Jack Flash with Whoopie Goldberg. In 2003, he enrolled in the Navy as an aerographer’s mate. He was discharged from the Navy in 2005 for medical reasons.

