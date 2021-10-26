What Is Gordon Ramsay’s Net Worth?

Gordon Ramsay has been a household name for years now thanks to his highly quotable appearances on numerous award-winning television series including the immensely popular Hell’s Kitchen on Fox. Over the years, Ramsay has become well-known for his talents as a chef, his grouchy and blunt demeanor, and his frequent use of profanity.

Over several decades, he’s built up a solid fanbase as both an individual and via his brand as a chef and restaurateur. Hell’s Kitchen has been on the air since 2005 and has aired a whopping 20 seasons for its eager fanbase. Ramsay has also been the primary star power and cooking talent behind several other popular series including Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef, and The F Word.

Ramsay has managed to maintain a remarkably dedicated fan following for a reality television personality, particularly one in the culinary field. He has been one of the UK’s most recognizable and celebrated chefs for nearly two decades and continues to dominate television screens across the world to this day. He gained additional prominence in 2006 when he was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II for his dedicated work in the hospitality industry. 2006 was a great year for him, as it was also the year he became one of only three people to win three Caney awards when he was granted the award for “Independent Restaurateur of the Year.”

Between his recognizable and persistently popular individual brand, numerous television projects, and Gordon Ramsay Restaurants⏤his global restaurant corporation⏤Ramsay has racked up quite an income over the years. He was listed among Forbes top 20 celebrity earners in 2020, with an income of $70 million in that year alone. His estimated annual earnings are typically a bit lower, around $60 million, but his income has been on the rise, year after year, for a while now. The spike in income through 2020 indicates that nothing, not even a global pandemic, can slow Ramsay down.

Even sitting at his previously recorded annual income of $60 million, Ramsay has an astonishing take-home. His typical salary, per episode, is right around $225,000, according to estimates from Celebrity Net Worth. This puts his estimated overall net worth at a staggering $220 million. This doesn’t even include some of the additional monetary stakes that the restaurateur has, like his $6.75 million Bel-Air, Los Angeles home or his $3.5 million home in London, England. He also owns several additional properties in Fowey, England, which add another few million to his investments.