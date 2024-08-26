What is ‘Love is Blind: UK’ star Jasmine’s ethnicity?

Compelling pod conversations. Real love connections. Love triangles and regrets and couples who make it despite obstacles and odds and red flags: Netflix’s Love is Blind: UK has it all. And like the other shows in the reality franchise, plenty of cast members go on some intense journeys before the wedding episodes, including Jasmine.

While viewers were interested in Freddie right away, Jasmine’s match, Bobby, also stood out thanks to his “Body of a Dancer” music video. (There are still so many questions about this!) Jasmine and Bobby’s conversation about his rap song is just one great scene from a memorable first season. So, it’s no wonder fans want to know more about Jasmine, from her ethnicity to where she grew up.

What ethnicity is Love is Blind: UK cast member Jasmine?

Jasmine from Love is Blind: UK is Filipino and English, according to Sportskeeda. As the website explained, she lived in Norwich and Suffolk as a child. She came back to London when she was 13 years old after a move to the Philippines at the age of 8. She wrote in her Instagram bio she is a “Proud Filipina.”

Jasmine shared more about herself in a highlight on her Instagram account called “LIB Q&A” and explained she visits the Philippines once a year. She said she lived in Dubai for five years once she was done with university, and has lived in London again since 2020. She also explained about her relationship with Bobby, “Never in a million years did I think I’d be engaged to someone from up North.”

While Jasmine and Bobby may have gotten married, Love is Blind fans know anything can happen between the wedding episodes and the After the Altar special. Will they be another divorced pair? Will Jasmine learn to love “Body of a Dancer?” Only time will tell, but fans hope Jasmine gets her happily ever after.

