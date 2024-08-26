Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screengrab via Instagram/@thejaycee__
Category:
TV

What is ‘Love is Blind: UK’ star Jasmine’s ethnicity?

We're grateful to Jasmine for finding that music video!
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
|

Published: Aug 26, 2024 11:07 am

Compelling pod conversations. Real love connections. Love triangles and regrets and couples who make it despite obstacles and odds and red flags: Netflix’s Love is Blind: UK has it all. And like the other shows in the reality franchise, plenty of cast members go on some intense journeys before the wedding episodes, including Jasmine.

Recommended Videos

While viewers were interested in Freddie right away, Jasmine’s match, Bobby, also stood out thanks to his “Body of a Dancer” music video. (There are still so many questions about this!) Jasmine and Bobby’s conversation about his rap song is just one great scene from a memorable first season. So, it’s no wonder fans want to know more about Jasmine, from her ethnicity to where she grew up.

What ethnicity is Love is Blind: UK cast member Jasmine?

Jasmine from Love is Blind: UK is Filipino and English, according to Sportskeeda. As the website explained, she lived in Norwich and Suffolk as a child. She came back to London when she was 13 years old after a move to the Philippines at the age of 8. She wrote in her Instagram bio she is a “Proud Filipina.”

Jasmine shared more about herself in a highlight on her Instagram account called “LIB Q&A” and explained she visits the Philippines once a year. She said she lived in Dubai for five years once she was done with university, and has lived in London again since 2020. She also explained about her relationship with Bobby, “Never in a million years did I think I’d be engaged to someone from up North.”

While Jasmine and Bobby may have gotten married, Love is Blind fans know anything can happen between the wedding episodes and the After the Altar special. Will they be another divorced pair? Will Jasmine learn to love “Body of a Dancer?” Only time will tell, but fans hope Jasmine gets her happily ever after.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras is a freelance writer at We've Got This Covered who has been writing about pop culture since 2014. She has a Masters of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and enjoys writing about TV dramas, horror movies, and celebrities. When not working, she's reading a thriller novel, catching up on The Real Housewives, and spending time with friends and family.