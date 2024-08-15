We found it so you don’t have to — may we introduce the infamous Bobby music video from ‘Love is Blind: UK’

Everyone has their own dealbreakers. Maybe you don’t want to date someone who works weekends, or won’t go camping, or won’t share their dessert (that one’s important). Netflix’s Love is Blind: UK contestant Jasmine had to ask herself whether it was a red flag when she learned that her match, Bobby, once starred in a music video for a song called “Body Of a Dancer.”

Don’t worry, you don’t have to spend any precious time trying to locate this video, because we have all the info you need. Presenting Bobby J’s truly baffling (and super entertaining) musical stylings…

As Love is Blind: UK season 1 fans might be able to guess from the title, there isn’t much to this song. Bobby sings “she got the body of a dancer” over and over again before rapping about a woman who “was a real jetsetter” and only travels first class (sounds nice!). Bobby can be seen flirting with various women on a beautiful beach while shirtless (of course) and stands next to a fancy car for no real reason.

So, is Bobby a rapper? Did he write this song? The answer to both those questions is yes. He calls himself a “songwriter” (via his Instagram bio). When he shared a clip of this video on his social media in November 2020, he wrote in the caption, “We did it!” and added, “hopefully my latest video will bring a little sunshine to your life.” Not to crush Bobby’s dreams because it takes a lot of courage for someone to put their artistic expression out into the world.. but the song could use a stronger theme and message beyond just “hot women wearing bikinis by the water” (ugh).

Everyone can admit to doing a Google or social media search of a potential partner, and if someone is going to get engaged via a pod, they definitely need to do some due diligence once they have access to their cellphone again. In Love is Blind: UK season 1, episode 7, Jasmine let Bobby know she watched his “Body of a Dancer” video on YouTube and wasn’t thrilled about it. While Freddie Powell caught fans’ attention, Bobby stood out thanks to his video.

After watching Bobby’s video, there’s only one question to ask: does he think Jasmine has the body of a dancer? Is this offensive or kind of flattering (or both)? And are they going to get married? Okay, so I have a lot of questions, but I’m going to go watch the video again.

