What is ‘Selling Sunset’ star Mary Fitzgerald’s net worth?

Selling Sunset cast member Mary Fitzgerald was one of the first cast members to join the famous Oppenheim Group, known for selling luxury homes to some of Hollywood’s richest and brightest stars. She’s also one of the founding cast members of the now seven-season Netflix show, and viewers have gotten to know her sales wizardry as well as her personal life, with her wedding even being featured on the popular series.

With the fame and fortune of reality TV under her belt, as well as selling some of the world’s most expensive properties, the 43-year-old has to be seriously wealthy herself, right?

Here’s what we know about the realtor’s own personal net worth, as calculated by experts and estimated from her activities out of office.

What is Mary Fitzgerald’s net worth?

According to Capital FM UK, Mary Fitzgerald is worth between $1 million and $2 million.

That’s not even accounting for her joint net worth alongside her husband, Romain Bonnet, a model and project manager. Combined with her earnings as a star on Netflix’s flagship reality show, this could easily cross the $3 million line.

It should be noted that net worth differs from money a person may have in the bank, and is based on some rough calculations, rather than an exact number.

The majority of Fitzgerald’s net worth will be from her salary as a real estate agent at Oppenheim, with the pricey commission fees making up most of her annual pay packet. This can also be seriously topped up by any brand deals or sponsorships on her social media page, which is a common source of income for reality TV stars.

In conclusion, Fitzgerald should be strapped for cash anytime soon.