How old is Mary Fitzgerald from ‘Selling Sunset?’

The only thing hotter than the cast of Selling Sunset is the Los Angeles sun itself, and the seventh season is already proving that with new drama, romance, and high stakes, the girls are in it to win it, unlike anything we’ve seen before!

The Oppenheim Group, owned by twin brothers Jason and Brett before Brett starting his own brokerage, rose to reality TV fame with the first season of Selling Sunset, a reality TV series that focuses on the most expensive homes on the market in sunny LA, the realtors who sell them, and all of the ups and downs they experience as a team and as individuals

Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, and Emma Hernan are just a few powerhouse names associated with the Oppenheim Group. While you may not see all their faces in the new season, they’re intricately linked to the O Group and will forever be tied to the real estate series that set a new standard.

Fitzgerald is one of the earliest members of the Oppenheim Group, and her dedication to the company is unmatched. In addition to being a top-tier associate and the group manager, she’s also a scene stealer in Selling Sunset. She’s shown a level of vulnerability in sharing her fertility journey story, and she’s let viewers in as she fell in love with her now husband, Romain Bonnet. Her story is a fan favorite, and many are interested in learning more about her; if you’re wondering how old Fitzgerald is, we’ve got you covered.

What is Mary Fitzgerald’s age?

Fitzgerald turned 43 on July 29 of this year, and the queen celebrated her birthday in style, as is to be expected by anyone on the cast of Selling Sunset. The ladies look like they’re dressed for a fashion show even when going to lunch, and it should surprise absolutely no one that she dolled up and showed up to her birthday extravaganza this year, as did everyone in attendance.

Birthdays are a big deal to the Selling Sunset cast, and Mary’s are always full of fun memories with her friends and loved ones; and in turning 43, she had a lot to celebrate. She’s been doing excellent in the real estate market, building a life for herself with her husband whom she loves, and she’s been finding joy in the day-to-day along the way.

We’re hoping 43 has been great to Fitzgerald so far, and we can only hope that it gets even better for the rest of the year.