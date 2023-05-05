What is ‘Sweet Tooth’s age rating?

We’re officially two thirds of the way through Sweet Tooth, and while the third season – which Netflix ordered earlier this week – is confirmed to be its last, it truly feels like there’s no end to the adventures of Gus, Big Man, and company. Indeed, from unorthodox offensives on the Last Men to encounters with the Animal Army to teaming up with other hybrid children, Gus has come a long way since leaving Yellowstone behind in search of his mother, and he’s all teed up to go even further.

Now, one may take a glance at a story about an adorable little deer boy on an adventure to find his mom and think that it’s the perfect family viewing experience, and they wouldn’t be totally incorrect, but a bit more caution should be exercised before launching into Sweet Tooth with your little ones.

Is Sweet Tooth appropriate for children?

Netflix advises that Sweet Tooth may not be appropriate for children under 14; between foul language, smoking, frightening scenes, more than a fair shake of violence, and a bit of blood to boot, it’s certainly not the most innocent show that it has to offer.

While it’s officially rated TV-14, Sweet Tooth is realistically only a bit more mature than most of what comes out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe these days, so any child that regularly consumes MCU content shouldn’t have any issue tuning in to Gus’ multi-pronged plight. Concerned parents should only really worry about showing Sweet Tooth to their kids if they’re in and around the kindergarten/early elementary school age, as the show is certainly no stranger to both physical and mental intensity.

Sweet Tooth is available to stream on Netflix.