What is the Death Watch? The Mandalorian Death Watch, explained

Death Watch is an important piece of Star Wars lore and it could very well come up in The Mandalorian season three. It’s a splinter group of radicals who stood against the government of Mandalore and its pacificist ways, but the story goes so much deeper.

Although Death Watch hasn’t been officially seen in The Mandalorian yet, there might have been references to the group. As a child, Din Djarin/Mando was rescued by the Children of the Watch, which could be a group that splintered off from Death Watch. The blue-armored Children of the Watch wear Death Watch sigils, a styles battleship jai’galaar in mid-dive, and Paz Vizsla is a member of this group and Vizslas has a history tied to the Death Watch. In fact, without a Vizsla, the Death Watch would have never even existed.

Tarre Vizsla, the Mandalorian Jedi

Image via Lucasfilm

The Jedis and the Mandalorians did not get along with one another because their beliefs differed so greatly. The Jedis were peacekeepers and the Mandalorians believed that violence was the answer. Tarre Vizsla was a force-sensitive child and was permitted to join the Jedi Order because of his gifts. Tarre became a Jedi Knight and forged the Darksaber with a hilt made from Beskar, one of the strongest metals in the galaxy far far away. He returned to Mandalore where he founded House Vizsla and created the Darksaber, which became the symbol of power for whosoever wields it.

Tarre Vizsla would later fight in the Light and Darkness War. He was a member of the Army of Light’s Third Legion and this was where he would meet his end. The Darksaber was held in the Jedi Temple, but House Vizsla didn’t like this very much and the group reclaimed the weapon during the fall of the Old Republic. Tor Vizsla formed the Death Watch and he inspired his followers by praising Mandalore’s former infamy as opposed to the pacifism that the new government advocated for.

Death Watch rises

Image via Disney Plus

Although Death Watch’s creed exalted Mandalore’s past, the truth is more complicated. Nearly 4,000 years ago, the planet was in its glory. It had great influence, huge armies, and Mandalore was determined to continuously expand. The Sith Lord Darth Necris, who was formerly a part of the Sith Triumvirate before its destruction and operated in the criminal underworld, took control of Mandalore and attacked the Republic of Supreme Chancellor Yhar-Moalu. He would come to be known as Darth Mandalore. This empire didn’t last, however, and the galaxy joined forces to bring them down so terribly that they never fully recovered.

They fought the True Mandalorians on multiple occasions and Tor killed their leader, Jaster Mereel, on Korda 6. Jaster was the adoptive father figure of Jango Fett, and following the battle of Galladron, Fett was imprisoned for years. When he got out, he sought revenge against Tor Vizsla and killed him, seemingly putting an end to Death Watch. Death Watch, ironically, had the uncanny ability to resurrect itself.

House Vizsla used the Darksaber to bring Mandalore together by first conquering it, and it worked for a period of time until the New Mandalorians fought Death Watch in the Mandalorian Civil War, in which the New Mandalorians stood victorious. Pre Vizsla, the leader of House Vizsla at this time, seemingly supported Duchess Satine Kryze and the pacifist government that was installed. Pre actually had a covert partnership with the Confederacy of Independent Systems that was led by Count Dooku. Pre was still leading Death Watch unbeknownst to Satine and the Mandalorian government.

The betrayal of Pre Vizsla

Image via Lucasfilm Ltd

Bo-Katan Kryze was Satine’s sister and she was the leader of the Death Watch splinter group known as the Night Owls. Pre Vizsla was her lieutenant and also worked for Darth Maul who created the Shadow Collective, an organization composed of criminal syndicates. Everything seemed to be going according to plan until Pre Vizsla turned on Darth Maul and imprisoned him. Maul escaped and killed Pre Vizsla by beheading him and ending his reign as the leader. Darth Maul eventually led the conquest of Mandalore, killing Satine and turning Mandalore into a more dangerous and precarious place.

As Bo didn’t believe that Darth Maul was the true leader of Mandalore, she teamed up with Republic forces to take on the Shadow Collective. They won the battle. They won the war and imprisoned Maul and the Republic took over to aid the fractured society, but after the Clone Wars, the Empire was rising and Mandalore wasn’t strong enough to resist. Bo-Katan fought against the pull of the Empire for years. But even though Darth Maul no longer had the Darksaber, it wouldn’t stay lost for long.

Sabine Wren and the Darksaber

Image via Lucasfilm Ltd

A statue had been built commemorating Tarre Vizsla, and the young Mandalorian Sabine Wren eventually learned about him and how much he means to her people. When the Mandalorian Civil War broke out and the statue was desecrated, Sabine and her brother Tristan Wren worked together to destroy the outpost and restored the statue to its previous state.

Sabine developed weapons that were unfortunately used against the Mandalorian people. The fear and guilt caused her to leave Mandalore. The Empire and even her mother, the leader of House Wren, Ursa Wren, condemned her as a traitor. She was recruited by the rebels and joined the crew aboard the starship Ghost to fight against the encroaching Empire. The rebels took the Darksaber from Darth Maul’s homeworld of Dathomir and rebel Kanan Jarrus gave it to Sabine. At first, she wanted nothing to do with it, but Kanan Jarrus and Fenn Rau told her that with it she could unite her people, which was her ultimate goal.

How did Bo-Katan get the Darksaber?

Image via Lucasfilm Ltd

House Vizsla was adamant about maintaining power, and during the Galactic Empire’s reign, they joined their side to keep hold of it. A fight broke out between Clan Wren and Clan Saxon, better known as the Skirmish on Krownest, and it was a turning point. Sabine and her team of rebels wanted to recruit Clan Wren into their ranks, something she had attempted before and the end results didn’t work out in her favor. Sabine had to first surrender the Darksaber upon arriving at her ancestral home of Krownest, and Viceroy Saxon used it against her in combat. But Sabine defeated him with a green lightsaber and reclaimed the Darksaber. Clan Wren still didn’t join the rebellion, but her mother forgave her and Sabine vowed to find Mandalore’s true leader.

Sabine discovered that her father had been imprisoned by Clan Saxon and she led the Specters in an assault against the stormtroopers and AT-DP walkers to get him. Things weren’t looking good for Sabine’s side, but Clan Kryze, led by Bo-Katan, defeated Sabine’s enemies and helped in rescuing her father. Sabine offered her the Darkssaber, but Bo-Katan initially declined it, believing that she had failed Mandalore in the past. Bo showed great character by telling Sabine to spare Tiber Saxon because if she went through with it, she would become like the Empire. Sabine offered her the Darksaber again and this time she accepted it.

Bo-Katan was once part of the Death Watch, so her having the Darksaber was a full-circle moment. The group had effectively been dismantled, but seeing how it’s reformed under new leadership and that Mando fought Paz Vizsla in The Book of Boba Fett, it could possibly return under new leadership, as it has in the past, when The Mandalorian season three rolls in on Disney Plus on March 1, 2023.