What is the ‘Firefly Lane’ season 2 release date on Netflix?

Netflix has announced the release date for season two of Firefly Lane. Season two is said to be the final chapter for the Netflix series, despite receiving a decent average audience score of 69 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. For those who have not seen the show, it’s a drama series based on the book of the same name.

Season two promises to test the friendships of Tully and Kate as the characters deal with complicated relationships and ongoing tensions as they navigate adulthood. Will friendships last forever, or would things outside their control tear them apart? From lies, disasters, and broken hearts, the strength of their sisterhood will be pushed to the limits.

And with that, here is what you need to know about season two of Firefly Lane.

Season two of Firefly Lane is said to return the two main leads as it answers the previous season’s cliffhanger. It seems like the series finale is taking a similar approach that Stranger Things did when season four dropped — according to Entertainment Tonight, the series finale will be dropped in two parts.

Season two is set to have a total of 16 new episodes, with both parts having a split-even total of eight parts. Fans won’t have to wait long for part one as it is scheduled to drop on Dec. 2, 2022. Meanwhile, part two will be released in 2023. There isn’t a specific date as to when exactly part two will be released yet, but rest assured that it will be made public in a few months’ time.

Now is the perfect time to catch up as season two is just a few months away. All ten episodes of season one of Firefly Lane are available to be streamed on Netflix.