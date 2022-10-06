What is the ‘Heartstopper’ season 2 cast doing in Paris?

Fans of the hit Netflix show Heartstopper were delighted when pictures of the cast leaked showing the group in famous spots in Paris. So what were they doing there?

First, let’s consider some evidence. YouTube account OurClosetFeelings shared a short clip of the cast in various spots in the city. A Twitter account in France also got some pictures of the cast in Paris.

Stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke are seen sitting at a table and talking to an older gentleman with gray hair.

Why is the Heartstopper cast in Paris?

It looks like the cast is in Paris to film the second season of the show. Seeing Nick and Charlie in Paris lines up with the show’s source material: Alice Oseman’s graphic novels. In volume two of the book the whole gang makes their way to Paris.

Just last month we learned that the show was coming back for not only a second season, but a third one as well. Netflix also announced that all lead characters would be returning as well.

Heartstopper Season 2 is officially in production and a few people wanted to say "hi" pic.twitter.com/7MQ1NWhqkx — Netflix (@netflix) September 22, 2022

The show quickly became a fan favorite after its debut and the show’s fans are ravenous for news about the show. Locke recently told NME that he wanted to explore Charlie’s mental health journey and his struggles with an eating disorder.

“And in them Charlie deals with an eating disorder and his mental health, which I think would be quite interesting to look at,” Locke shared. “There are some moments in season one in which Charlie is starting to go on that journey.”

The first season of Heartstopper is currently streaming on Netflix.