Feast on this: AMC has opened an online market to serve as a companion site to its new episodic reboot of Interview With the Vampire.

The online market, aptly titled Night Market, marks an attempt by AMC to bring a wider range of revenue beyond the typical advertising and syndication. The e-commerce site will round out the fan experience by selling items such as “forever flowers”, sleep masks to keep away the sun, and themed bedding. They even sell an Interview with the Vampire casket. We’re dead serious.

The kicker here is the Night Market is only open during Vampire Standard Time, or VST as we like to call it. Those who visit the site before 7 pm will be met with the following message: “The shop is closed. Return to us when the sun sets and vampires rise.” That means all those who relish late-night shopping only have until 7 am to put in their final purchases.

The marketing move, plus the show’s overall quality, is painting Interview with the Vampire in a bright light, as the series currently boasts a near-perfect critic score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Couple that with its equally impressive audience score of 84 percent and it appears that AMC has officially cracked the code for successful reboots.

The series stars familiar faces Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid as its two main leads, known for their work on popular shows like Game of Thrones and Prime Suspect 1973, respectively. Their characters, Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt, were played by Hollywood hotshots Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in the 1994 feature film of the same name.

AMC’s Interview with the Vampire shows clear signs of deviating from Anne Rice‘s source material, such as changing the eras, the backstories, and incorporating modern touches into the show. It is a bold move considering the legions of readers who’ve come to treasure Rice’s work. By all respects, the media company appears to have succeeded in ways that feel both fresh and reverent.

By and large, horror lovers are having their moment right now as Interview with the Vampire is among the nonstop top-tier content kicking off spooky season with a bang – or should we say bite?

Bloodthirsty fiends can sink their teeth into all eight episodes of Interview with the Vampire on AMC’s streaming platform AMC Plus and bloodthirsty shopaholics can sink their credit cards into the Night Market from the hours of 7 pm to 7 am. Let the chaos commence.