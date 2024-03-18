What is the ‘King In The North’ release date?

If there was one thing that unified us all in 2019, it was the conclusion of Game of Thrones. HBO’s juggernaut being a disappointment to fans is an understatement. In all fairness, this is old news, and the pain of the finale does not need to be rehashed. But what is new is the concept that disappointment can be rectified.

With the popularity of the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, on the rise, adding another spin-off can’t be a bad idea. Especially, when it comes to the fan-favorite character, Jon Snow (Kit Harington). The bastard of the North arose by humble means as a steward of the Lord Commander of The Night’s Watch, before his true destiny is revealed.

Throughout 8 seasons, Jon rises through the ranks until ultimately crowned as the King in the North. But while that seemed as though it were a clear path to the Iron Throne, Jon is exiled back to the Wall in the final episode. Fans who want to see more of Jon’s potential are now in luck. Harington announced a spin-off in the works featuring his character’s exploits after the events of the flagship series.

Image via HBO

In August of 2022, Harington revealed that he would reprise the role of Jon Snow after losing the Iron Throne and accepting exile at the end of the series. For many fans, this could be a way to rescue the legacy of Game of Thrones. At a certain point, it seemed all signs had pointed to Jon being the rightful king of Westeros. He was, after all, the legitmized heir of Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. This plot twist does not have any bearing on the end of the series, but perhaps a Jon Snow series can fix that.

That is the hope, in any case, from fans who are waiting for more information on the upcoming series. So far, information has been limited. The author of the series, George R.R. Martin, confirmed on his blog that Harington was the one who proposed the series to the artist formally known as HBO — now Max. However, all outlets indicate that the series, with the working title Snow, is still in the early stages of development. There is no confirmed release date as of yet.

Should the series go forward, it would take some time to firm up a release date. As of yet, there has been no news of any directors or writers attached. Casting, locations, and, of course, a script will also be needed before moving forward. We will all be watching the development of Snow with interest.