What is the ‘Love is Blind’ success rate? More like ‘failure rate’ for the Netflix dating reality series

If they aren’t supposed to see each other face to face, how are they supposed to fall in love and make happy babies together? The Netflix series Love is Blind has it all figured out, or they think they do. There have only been four couples in the previous three seasons it’s been on who have actually stayed together. Netflix offers this synopsis: “Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.” Really? Well, that flips the script!

The social experiment lasts 10 days and begins with 15 men and women who could possibly find a match, but they can only talk through pods where they can’t see each other at all. The dating process progresses through different levels from a speed-dating type format to engaging in longer dates, and at any time, a marriage proposal can be offered. If accepted, the couple gets to meet and spend time together at a resort where they can look each other in the eyes and hold hands while rubbing elbows with other couples who have also just been engaged. If the sparks last, they move to an apartment complex where they live together and meet each other’s families.

Sounds all good and everything, right? Let’s do the math. The three seasons that were released before this newly released season with 15 potential couples each equals 45 chances to win, and all Netflix has to show for the millions of dollars it has poured into it is four lousy couples. Well, the couples aren’t lousy, but that’s not a high success rate.

Whatever! Now comes season four with 15 more potential matches to add to the abysmal success rate of dating this way. Let’s see who’s winning!

Lauren and Cameron from season one

If her Instagram post doesn’t say it all about the love they share, someone’s blind. She posts, “A love story I could have only dreamed of… not perfect but perfect for me! Cheers to 3 years of Love, marriage, and happiness. Us against the world forever. Happy anniversary baby! #BonnieAndClydeMinusTheShootup now let’s have some babiessssss.”

The way she looks at him, there is so much love there that it cannot be denied. So, checkmark on this one. They’re still going strong.

Amber and Matt from season one

Amber also took to Instagram to talk about her marriage to Matt. “Happy Anniversary to my Love @barnettisblind. This third year was definitely charmed, and judging by the pics I’d say we’ve got this kissing thing down pat! If it’s cool with you though I’d like to keep practicing.”

They both got cold feet on the show and the marriage almost didn’t happen, but then they came back to their loving senses and tied the knot. So, checkmark for this one, too. They’re still going strong.

Image via Instagram/atypicalamber

Alexa and Brennon from season three

From an Instagram post recently, it appears the Alexa and Brennon marriage is still going strong. Word has it that there might be a baby coming, and as Alexa has made it known, she wants five kids altogether. So, checkmark for this one! Still going strong.

Colleen and Matt from season three

Colleen sweetly posted on Instagram, “I met you in the most unexpected way and now I can’t imagine a life without you. We have gone through many challenges and I’m proud of much we learned from each hurdle that we have come across. A year and a half later and I continue to love you more and more each day. You are my love, my person, my best friend, my chef, my dance partner, my world traveler, my movie buddy, my golfer, my lobster, my silly goose…my everything. Quoting myself, ‘Cheers to getting Litty as a T***y for the rest of [our] lives!'”

So, give a huge checkmark to this couple, too! They’re going strong.

In those three seasons, there were other couples who met and thought they fell in love, but it didn’t work out for some reason. At the altar, season three’s SK Alagbada told Raven Ross that he was in grad school and the timing was off. Why was he on the show then?

Instead of marrying him, Zanab Jaffrey from season three let Cole Barnett know all about himself and how disrespectful and degrading he was. She said “No” with the applauding approval of those in attendance.

Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez from season three took some confusing turns. First, Nancy told Bartise that she was going to say “no” at the altar. So, why go through all that then? When she went through with the ceremony, she said “yes,” but he said “no” and her family got upset with him. Obviously, they weren’t aware of the games that were being played up to that point.

Deepti Vempati and Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee from season two was just an odd situation. They got engaged and enjoyed their time in Mexico, but when they met at the altar, she turned him down. “I hope you know how much you mean to me and the impact you’ve made on my life, but no, I cannot marry you. I deserve somebody who knows for sure. So, I’m choosing myself and I’m going to say no.”

That just about covers the full spectrum of luck as far as love would have it on Love is Blind. From not finding someone at all to meeting at the altar where it all falls apart, there’s a snapshot to look forward to for the future of the show.

Season four now has five couples to watch out of the 15 potential matches that include Micah and Paul, Zack and Irina, Jackie and Marshall, Tiffany and Brett, and Chelsea and Kwame. When Netflix airs the next reunion show, fans will just have to wait and see who made it. Any prospective favorites?