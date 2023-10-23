What season of ‘Yellowstone’ is on CBS?

And is it worth going out of your way to catch up?

If there’s one thing Yellowstone has always been good at, it’s drawing in a crowd. Forever a hit on streaming services; its now gaining even more new fans who are being roped in through its free-to-air run on CBS.

In reading this, there’s a good chance you fall into this camp of newcomers to the Dutton family’s saga. Perhaps you were channel hopping on a Sunday night, found yourself engrossed, and are now looking to work out exactly where you are in the series before deciding whether or not it’s worth grabbing a Paramount Plus subscription for a month or so to catch yourself up.

But enough of our ill-fated attempt at clairvoyance – here’s everything you need to know about what you’ve been seeing on CBS.

Which Yellowstone season is on CBS at the moment?

Image via Paramount

CBS is airing episodes from season 2 of Yellowstone as of Oct. 29 2023, with the first season having ended its hugely successful run on Oct. 22. Whether or not the network will continue with the third season and beyond will likely depend on how quickly it can bounce back from production delays caused by the 2023 writers and actors strikes that brought the entertainment industry to a standstill.

Even if viewership remains as strong as reported, we’d wager there will eventually be a point at which CBS will have gotten through its production backlog and will be at a point where it will be seeking to resume original programming in that Sunday time slot.

If, and when that day comes, just know that Yellowstone and its prequels will be there for you on Paramount Plus, should you find yourself wanting for more.