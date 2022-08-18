What ship appeared in episode one of ‘She-Hulk?’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally here, with the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law releasing on Disney Plus. The series follows Bruce Banner’s cousin, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) who in the first episode becomes She-Hulk.

Jennifer becomes She-Hulk after a ship appears in front of Jennifer and Bruce while they’re driving, causing them to swerve off the road and crash. While she tries to save Bruce from the wreck, some of his blood gets into her open wound, causing her to transform.

But what was that ship, why did it appear on the road, and who was in it?

Which ship appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

The ship was Sakaarian in design, as Smart Hulk says in the episode. Hulk thinks that someone on Sakaar may want to get a message to him. It could be Grandmaster’s ship, the character played by Jeff Goldblum in Thor: Ragnarok. Maybe he wants to get revenge on Hulk for leaving the arena on Sakaar, or maybe he just wants to catch up?

But in the same episode, Hulk also makes reference to the fact that he spent years on Sakaar while Hulk was in control, not Banner. It’s unclear exactly how much of Hulk’s time on Sakaar Smart Hulk remembers, as it would make sense for Bruce not to remember but the Hulk persona should.

Now, this could be a reference to what Hulk’s time in Sakaar was based on, the Planet Hulk and subsequent World War Hulk comic books. In those books, Hulk met a Sakaarian named Caiera and fell in love. Unfortunately, she was accidentally killed by an explosion from the ship the Illuminati used to take Banner away from Earth. But later in World War Hulk, it was revealed that Caiera was carrying Hulk’s child when she died, a child named Skaar.

Skaar managed to survive the explosion, probably because of his Hulk genes, and he eventually made it to Earth, where he did fight Jennifer Walters among other heroes. This could be what the series was alluding to, as Banner / Smart Hulk could have no recollection of his time on Sakaar, and if he settled down with a mate during his time there. It would make an interesting storyline for the Hulk in the MCU, as in this episode he was lonely and depressed about not having the Avengers to hang out with anymore, especially Tony Stark.

Who knows, we might get a post-credits scene in one of the episodes (maybe the last one) of Hulk’s child coming to him for a heart-to-heart. Or it could just be Grandmaster seeing where his former champion went off to. Either way, it doesn’t seem like a throwaway plot device, especially seeing as Hulk might be off on his own for the remainder of the series.

Catch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as it releases new episodes Thursdays on Disney Plus.